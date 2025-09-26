Woodstock man who had armor, loaded machine gun when arrested pleads guilty to weapon, drug charges

A Woodstock man who was wearing body armor and carrying a loaded machine gun when arrested pleaded guilty Friday to possessing more than 119 grams of methamphetamine and a weapons charge.

Richard Wieser Jr., 25, entered into a negotiated plea of guilty to possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful use of weapons, Class X felonies, according to the judgment order in McHenry County court.

He was sentenced to 13 years in prison, the order said.

Additional charges were dismissed Friday, including armed violence for possession of an unserialized, loaded, AR-15 rifle and rifle ammunition and other drug-related offenses.

When Wieser was arrested Jan. 23 authorities said he had the firearm “slung over his shoulder” and loaded with a 30-round magazine and he had another 30-round magazine in his pocket. He was wearing body armor and carrying three cellphones, 120 grams of methamphetamine and 10 grams of cocaine that were “pre-packaged” for selling, according to courtroom testimony.

At the time he also was on pretrial release in an earlier pending case. On Feb. 23, 2024, Wieser and Roxanne L. McArthur,39, were charged together with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and fentanyl, Class X felonies, court records show.

The couple was accused of possessing 17 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl packaged in 3.5-gram baggies and “ready for sale,” McHenry police said in court records.

McArthur pleaded guilty in March to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and sentenced to conditional discharge, records show. On Friday, Wieser also pleaded guilty in that 2024 case to unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, Class X felony, and sentenced to 13 years in prison. He’ll serve both sentences at the same time.

During his first court appearance in the January case, Judge Cynthia Lamb noted the pending case and detained Wieser in the county jail pretrial. She also noted he had a pending domestic violence case from 2023 and was previously ordered not to possess any weapons.

The judge at the time said Wieser “does not seem to be able to stop himself from possessing illegal substances in quantities associated with their sale, as well as any firearms.”

Philip C. Marcadante, 53, of Wonder Lake was arrested in connection with Wieser’s January case. Marcadante is charged with possession of a machine gun as a felon, possession of a machine gun and unlawful sale/transfer of a machine gun, according to court records.

According to the criminal complaint against Marcadante, on Dec. 29 he gave or sold to Wieser an “un-serialized no brand” AR-15 rifle that was “equipped with an auto sear, which makes the weapon fully automatic and a machine gun.”

Prosecutors said Marcadante sold the machine gun for $100 to Wieser, who authorities said did not have a Firearm Owners Identification card. Marcadante’s case is pending.

The sale of assault weapons was banned in Illinois last year, and those who owned such firearms before the ban had to have them registered.

Wieser is required to serve half his prison time followed by 18 months mandatory supervised release. He will receive credit for 247 days in jail, a judgment order said.