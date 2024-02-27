2 arrested in McHenry with meth, fentanyl packaged ‘ready for sale,’ police say

Insets of Richard Wieser, top, and Roxanne McArthur in front of the McHenry County courthouse. (Insets Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office/Northwest Herald file)

Two Cary residents were arrested together Friday in McHenry and charged with possessing 17 grams fentanyl and methamphetamine, packaged and “ready for sale,” according to McHenry County court records.

Richard K. Wieser Jr., 23, of the 300 block of Crest Drive, and Roxanne L. McArthur, 37, of the 100 block of Jandus Cutoff Road, are charged with possessing with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams each of methamphetamine and fentanyl, each a Class X felony, as well as possessing methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to the criminal complaint filed by McHenry police.

If convicted on the Class X felonies, they each could be sentenced to prison for up to 30 years.

The couple is accused of “knowingly” possessing 17 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

“The suspected methamphetamine field tested positive for the presumptive presence of fentanyl. The suspected methamphetamine was individually [packaged] in approximately 3.5-gram baggies. These baggies were packaged and ready for sale,” the complaint filed by McHenry police said.

McArthur also has a home address in the 4300 block of Shamrock Lane in McHenry listed in the jail log and court documents.

Following a detention hearing Saturday, both defendants were released from custody of the county jail. Each was ordered to have no contact with one another, not to violate any laws, not leave the state and surrender all firearms, court records show.

Wieser is due in court March 22. McArthur is due in court March 12.