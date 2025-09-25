Woodstock North volleyball stays unbeaten in Kishwaukee River: Wednesdays Northwest Herald Sports Roundup

Girls volleyball

Woodstock North d. Marengo 25-18, 25-15: At Woodstock, the Thunder maintained their spot atop the Kishwaukee River Conference behind a stellar performance from Jenna Johnson. Johnson had nine kills, five digs and a pair of service aces to lead North (13-5, 8-0). Gabby Schefke added 20 assists and five digs for the Thunder.

Cary-Grove d. Kaneland 25-19, 25-16: At Cary, the Trojans knocked off the Knights for the second time in a week to improve to 5-16 overall.

Richmond-Burton d. Johnsburg 25-22, 26-24: At Richmond, Sophia Komar had six kills and Reagan Wisniewski and Daniella Mazzola had five each as the Rockets won in the KRC. Josie Franckowiak had 21 assists for R-B (13-3, 7-1). Kaia Sasak had five kills to lead Johnsburg (11-4, 5-2).

Woodstock d. Harvard 25-19, 19-25, 25-14: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks (6-11, 3-5) scored a KRC sweep over the Hornets (2-16, 0-8).

Boys soccer

Richmond-Burton 2, Plano 1: At Plano, Nick Kyes and Trey Mazierz scored and Brayden Mumbower assisted on both as the Rockets improved to 10-5-1 and 5-2 in the KRC. Easton Wold had three saves for the Rockets.

Harvard 9, Johnsburg 0: At Johnsburg, the Hornets scored five times in the first half and never looked back. Jonathan Ramirez, Jesus Aquino and Bryan Gorostieta twind Laace. Eddie Fuentes, Luis Pichardo and Cristian Aquino added single goals for Harvard (10-6, 4-2 in the KRC),

Wheaton Academy 7, Marian Central 0: At Woodstock, Dustin Emmert had 15 saves as the Hurricanes fell to the Warriors in a Chicagoland Christian Conference match.

Girls tennis

Cary-Grove 7, Grayslake North: At Grayslake, Malaina Kurth, Elle Stawarz and Kaitlin Lummis won at singles as the Trojans improved to 12-5 on the season. Megan Ptaszek and Taylor Hamann, Darby Hennessey and Jelena Karlovsky, Sophia Selvaggio and Payton White and Presley Brainerd and Anya Nordegren won at doubles for Cary.

Johnsburg 6, Marengo 1: At Johnsburg, Charlie Eastland and Allison Shaver won at singles and Lexi Dercole and Summer Toussaint, Riley Zupansic and Kalissa Sherman, Devyn Michel and Kayla Hiller, and Brooke Butler and Sara Posey won at doubles for the Skyhawks. Ava Frederick won at No. 1 singles for Marengo.