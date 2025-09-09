Mental Health Board: McHenry County’s many resources for veterans include upcoming summit

McHenry County has always honored and revered its veterans. Many service clubs such as local American Legions and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) have been serving veterans since the inception of the organizations. Crystal Lake American Legion Post 171 was founded in 1919, the first year of the national organization.

The McHenry County Mental Health Board logo. (Image provided by McHenry County Mental Health Board)

Other programs such as Veterans Assistance Commission and Veterans Path to Hope offer resources and community. Recognizing that the individuals who join the armed forces sacrifice significantly, these organizations offer programs to serve veterans during and after their military duty.

Annual Memorial Day parades, Honor Flights, Wreaths Across America and other events educate our citizens while celebrating service persons. Yet many who serve experience mental health challenges. McHenry County Mental Health Board funds area programs to bring awareness and to address mental health for veterans. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), suicide ideation and deaths of despair impact veterans and their families.

National estimates put the daily losses of servicemen and women to suicide between 17 and 22 – a total exceeding 6,000 lives each year (news.va.gov.). In McHenry County, several networks and programs are focused on taking action to identify the causes and reduce the occurrences.

Veteran organizations are collaborating to create events to increase awareness of resources available as well as to ease access to services needed to address PTSD. PTSD, and other mental health concerns may be the precursor to suicide ideation and attempts. American Legion Posts, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Posts, Veterans Path to Hope, Veterans Assistance Commission, and other groups host events around the county and have collaborated with others in the McHenry County Suicide Prevention Task Force, mchenrycountysptf.org.

The Suicide Prevention Task Force can be found hosting a table at the upcoming Community Connections Summit hosted by the Mental Health Board on Sept. 12 at McHenry County College, mc708.org/ccsummit.

The Crystal Lake American Legion Post 171 will host a Veterans Tent at the Johnny Appleseed Festival on Sept. 27 in downtown Crystal Lake.

As a veteran, or a family member of a veteran, it is valuable to know that there is a special 988 Suicide Crisis Lifeline.

Crisis looks different to everyone. Every veteran has a different reason for contacting the Veterans Crisis Line – whether that’s a distressing medical diagnosis, divorce, job loss or simply needing someone to talk to. The bottom line is this: If you’re struggling and need to talk, the Veterans Crisis Line is here for you. Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.

And remember: it’s confidential, it’s free, and it’s for all veterans.

Our county offers and supports many of the mental health resources that can be found on our website: MC708.org or on the MCHELP app, which can be downloaded for free to your smartphone. MCHELP also provides 24/7 access to mental health professionals via voice or text for everyday issues and concerns. If you or someone you know is in crisis, dial 988 for the national Suicide Prevention Crisis Lifeline.

Remember, you are not alone!