New Lenox firefighters battle house fire

The New Lenox Fire Protection District responded to a house in the 19400 block of South Parker Road on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (Photo provided by New Lenox Fire Protection District)

The New Lenox Fire Protection District put out a house fire on Tuesday morning.

Crews were dispatched around 8 a.m. to a residence in the 19400 block of South Parker Road and, while en route, firefighters received reports that one individual might still be inside the house, the fire protection district said in a news release.

Upon arrival, crews confirmed that all residents had successfully and safely evacuated the home, the fire district said.

Smoke was showing from the exterior of the house, and when firefighters entered the home they encountered heavy fire and smoke conditions originating in the walk-out basement, which extended into the first floor, the fire district said.

Through “an aggressive initial attack,” firefighters brought the fire under control within 10 minutes of arrival, fully extinguishing it shortly after, the fire district said in the release.

Paramedics assessed the residents at the scene and no one needed to be taken to the hospital. No injuries to firefighters have been reported, the fire district said.

The Mokena, Frankfort, and Homer Township fire protection districts, along with the Will County Sheriff’s Office, provided support at the scene.

Additionally, several neighboring fire districts assisted by providing coverage for New Lenox stations.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.