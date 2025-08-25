2025 Northwest Herald girls volleyball team preview

Fox Valley Conference

Coach: Julia Smagacz (fourth season)

Last season: 28-9, 13-5 FVC (third)

Top returners: Haidyn Schatz, sr., OH; Peyton Strout, sr., MB; Ainsley Wilson, jr., MB; Tiernan Naus, jr., S; Julia Johnson, sr., RS; Rukmini Gangavarapu, sr., RS/MB

Key newcomers: LaRaiya Cunningham-Duncan, so., OH; Keaton Campbell, jr., DS/L

Worth noting: The Rockets made a big jump in the FVC last year, jumping four spots after a seventh-place finish in 2023, while their 28 wins represented an eight-win improvement. Central beat Vernon Hills in the Class 3A Sycamore Regional final for the program’s first postseason title since 2014. ... Strout (Minnesota State University–Mankato commit) earned Northwest Herald All-Area honors and was second in the FVC in blocks (69). Wilson is committed to Dayton and led the FVC in hitting percentage (.349%). Schatz tallied 50 aces, and Naus is more than halfway to 1,000 career assists entering her junior year. ... “Central is looking to build upon its successful 2024 with solid roster depth and a healthy mix of returners and newcomers,” Smagacz said. “We’ll have a younger team this season but are very optimistic with the depth and talent we have in our program.”

Burlington Central’s Ainsley Wilson gets her shot past Wheaton Academy’s Abby Schroeder in last season in Arlington Heights. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

Coach: Taylor Rominski (first season)

Last season: 6-27, 1-17 FVC (10th)

Top returners: Audrey Neuses, sr., OH; Lucy Wittenberg, sr., L/OH; Addison Kessler, sr., MB

Key newcomers: Brooke Mason, jr., RS; Kara Dunker, fr., S/L, Hailey Anderson, fr., S/RS

Worth noting: Rominski takes over for long-time Trojans coach Patty Langanis. Rominski previously served as an assistant coach at Hinsdale College. She’ll be tasked with helping turn around a team coming off back-to-back 10th-place finishes in the FVC. ... Kessler is committed to Wisconsin-Stout. Neuses will play at Dubuque. ... “I am super excited for our team to grow together and really become closer as a unit throughout the season,” Rominski said. “We have an awesome group of seniors that I think will lead our team well this year. Everyone has been really committed to doing things outside their comfort zone in order to grow and get better.”

Coach: Amy Johnson (fifth season)

Last season: 27-9, 12-6 FVC (tied for fourth)

Top returners: Alexis Hadeler, sr., OH; Tessa Popp, sr., DS/L; Emily Mazza, sr., MB; Maya Case, jr., MB; Marin McCain, jr., OH; Reilly McArdle, so., DS; Kanyon Desimone, so., MB; Lily Freese, so., S

Key newcomers: Helyn Blake, jr., MB/RS; Charlotte Wallner, so., OH; Sophie Hartz, so., DS; Allison Barnett, so., S; Lauren Smyth, fr., DS; Clara Dobbertin, fr., OH; Jordyn Johnson, fr., OH; Hayley Busse, fr., OH; Katie Piech, fr., S; Nina Vonau, fr., MB

Worth noting: Central was 12-6 in the FVC for the second year in a row and lost to crosstown rival Crystal Lake South 25-22, 12-25, 27-25 in the Class 3A Crystal Lake Central Regional final. ... The Tigers lost eight starters to graduation, including two All-FVC players. Hadeler returns as an All-FVC and All-Area choice after recording 164 kills and 299 digs as a junior. Mazza tallied 104 kills and 46 blocks. ... Popp returns to lead what Johnson believes will be a scrappy defense. ... “The Tigers are a young but talented group of strong competitors who love the game,” Johnson said. “Our strength is going to be our defense and ball control. We are hoping to bring a scrappy bunch to the court each night. Our youth could be a weakness, but I’m excited to watch them grow.”

Coach: Jorie Fontana (15th season)

Last season: 14-24, 5-13 FVC (tied for seventh)

Top returners: Maddy Cook, sr., DS; Anna Hougas, sr., RS; Joanna Kruzolek, jr., OH/MB; Bobbi Wire, jr., OH

Key newcomers: Layla Addison, jr., DS; Sahara Okirika, so., MB/OH; Sedona Semradek, jr., MB/RS; Nora Wiggs, jr., S/RS; Peyton Ziegler, jr., S/RS

Worth noting: Fontana returns to the Gators after a three-year break. She enters with a 313-180 record (.635 winning percentage) at South, along with four FVC, five regional and three sectional titles. She was the 2021 Northwest Herald Girls Volleyball Coach of the Year after leading the Gators to a 31-6 record and FVC and regional titles. Fontana takes over for Annie Moore, who led South to a Class 3A regional title last year with a thrilling three-set win over Crystal Lake Central. ... Wire (Indiana University–Indianapolis) was an All-area second-team choice, posting 267 kills, 234 digs and 38 aces. ... The team will have to replace All-Area leaders in Morgan Johnson (312 kills) and Olivia Apt (1,000-plus career assists). ... “I’m excited to see this very athletic group come together,” Fontana said. “We’re athletic, hardworking and never let a ball hit the floor without a body diving after it. Our athleticism helps us play bigger at the net than our size, and while we’re still working on consistency, this team’s hustle makes us a fun team to play.”

Crystal Lake South's Bobbi Wire (left) tries to hit the ball through the block of Prairie Ridge's Abigail Smith (center) and Adeline Grider last season at Crystal Lake South High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Coach: Patty Langanis (first season)

Last season: 10-25, 3-15 FVC (ninth)

Top returners: Maura Minogue, sr.; L; Erin Bruce, so., OH; Tori Brents, so., S; Natalie Olsen, sr., MB; Nina Marcanti, jr., DS

Key newcomers: Olivia Rodriguez, sr., MB; Sophia Paterson, sr., RS

Worth noting: Langanis takes over at D-C after 30 seasons at C-G where she collected an impressive 742 career wins and three Class 4A state tournament appearances. That included C-G’s lone state title in 2009 and runner-up finishes in 2010 and 2011. ... The Chargers finished ninth in the FVC for the second year in a row. ... Minogue returns as an All-Area selection after recording the team’s single-season record with 357 digs (an FVC high), and 30 aces. Brents added 32 blocks. ... “This team is exciting to coach and they’re ready to work,” Langanis said. “We’ll have a strong attack on the outside and consistent ball control. We’ll be working hard to make our offense more diverse with attacks coming in strong at all five positions.”

Coach: Omar Cortez (second season)

Last season: 29-8, 12-6 FVC (tied for fourth)

Top returners: Elizabeth King, sr., OH; Anna Schiltz, sr., MB, Kylie Lambert, sr., S; Peyton Wurtz, sr., L

Key newcomers: Lily Ingve, fr., OH/OPP; Ella Ingve, so., S

Worth noting: The Whip-Purs continue to climb the FVC standings and had a 10-win improvement last year, nearly reaching 30 wins. Hampshire beat Hononegah for the Class 4A Hampshire Regional title and lost to Libertyville 21-25, 25-15, 25-23 in the sectional semis. It was Hampshire’s first regional title since 2022. ... King (Illinois-Chicago commit) was an All-Area second-team choice, collecting 270 kills and leading FVC players with 78 aces. Lambert (Arkansas Tech) was All-Area honorable mention and recorded 393 assists and 46 aces. Schiltz is committed to Morehead State. ... “The work is just getting started is what I like to tell my players,” Cortez said. “No matter what you just accomplish, the work is never done. I’m excited to see what we could do and start where we left off. My expectations are to just play our game and focus on playing together as a team.”

Coach: Karen Naymola (14th season)

Last season: 32-10, 16-2 FVC (first)

Top returners: Abby Whitehouse, sr., S; Rachael Hein, sr., S; Sophia Tocmo, sr., S/DS; Emily Ernst, sr., S; Cat Callahan, sr., DS; Izzy Whitehouse, jr., OH; Summer Massow, jr., MB; Lucy Watson, so., MB

Key newcomers: Maya Mangan, so., OH; Hannah Gawlak, jr., OH; Mia Jacobelli, jr., OH; Izzy DeLeon, jr., S

Worth noting: The Red Raiders advanced to the Class 4A state tournament and took fourth with a 25-12, 25-21 loss to Lockport in the third-place match, bringing home their first state trophy since 1997. ... Huntley has won eight consecutive regional titles and has four sectional titles in the past fives years (not counting the COVID-19-shortened year). ... The team will look to add a fourth straight FVC title and build on its 51-3 conference mark since 2022. The Raiders graduated eight, including 2024 Northwest Herald Girls Volleyball Player of the Year Georgia Watson, now at Kentucky. ... Izzy Whitehouse is committed to Boise State for beach volleyball. Other Huntley commits include Abby Whitehouse (Wabash Valley), Emily Ernst (Marist) and Rachael Hein (Indiana University-Pennsylvania). ... Hein, Izzy Whitehouse, Abby Whitehouse, Ernst, Tocmo and Massow got playing time at the Class 4A state tourney. ... “I think we’re going to be very competitive with great ball control,” said Naymola, who surpassed 500 career wins last year. “These girls work hard and support one another. They had a successful season, and so many of our kids were a part of that and have that experience as their motivation.”

Huntley’s Abby Whitehouse passes the ball against Crystal Lake Central last season at Huntley High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Coach: Mike Depa (fifth season)

Last season: 14-21, 5-13 FVC (tied for seventh)

Top returners: Gracyn Sanders, sr., MB; Layla Merlin, sr., RS; Maddie Mitchell, sr., OH; Hailie Barton, sr., MB; Gianna Coletti, sr., S; Rylee Van Stone, sr., DS

Key newcomers: Eimaan Sayyed, sr., DS; Rachelle Zieba, jr., OH; Charlie Chvatal, jr., DS

Worth noting: The Golden Eagles went from nine wins in the FVC to five wins while graduating starting libero Jordan Miller (256 digs, 53 aces), an All-Area and all-conference choice. ... Jacobs is senior heavy this season, with all of its hitters seniors except for one. Mitchell had 162 kills last year to lead the team. Merlin (Winona State) tallied 134 kills, Coletti had 505 assists, 177 digs and 30 aces, and Sanders (Gardner-Webb) recorded 32 blocks. ... “I expect our team to play everyone on our schedule very tough,” Depa said. “I’m excited to see our hitters swinging hard and putting balls down, as well as our defense playing with lots of movement and team-first mentality.” ... Depa said the team will have two new varsity defensive specialists. ... “I see our hitting and senior leadership as our strengths. We have a lot of powerful arms in the front row and seniors who are driven to have a good season,” he said.

Coach: Alex Muschong (second season)

Last season: 19-17, 9-9 FVC (sixth)

Top returners: Lily Ahrens, jr., MB; Teage Wings, jr., MB; Kailys Bonni, jr., OH

Key newcomers: Stella Murch, jr., S; Monika Gorski, so., L; Jocelyn Villegas, so., OPP

Worth noting: The Warriors improved by two wins in the FVC and handed Huntley one of its two losses in FVC play to finish at .500 after going 7-11 in 2023. ... McHenry lost to Jacobs in the Class 4A McHenry Regional semis and enters the season looking for its first regional title since 1997. ... The Warriors graduated their two All-FVC members and lost seven seniors total. ... Wings and Bonni had 72 kills apiece last year. ... “Our goal this season is to grow together, build chemistry and lay the foundation for future success of our program,” Muschong said. “We have a tall front line that has a solid block. The team has worked hard at developing chemistry throughout the summer. Now we just need to pick up our speed.”

Coach: Leah Groat (first season)

Last season: 28-14, 14-4 FVC (second)

Top returners: Abigail Smith, sr., OPP; Addison Smith, sr., S; Maizy Agnello, jr., OH; Adeline Grider, jr., OH/MB; Tegan Vrbancic, jr., DS/L

Key newcomers: Kaelin Bacak, sr., DS; Sonora Bekere, jr., MB; Lauren Bruce, so., OH

Worth noting: Groat, a former assistant, enters her first year as the head coach of a Wolves team with high expectations after finishing third in Class 3A last fall. Prairie Ridge beat DePaul Prep 25-22, 25-23 in the third-place match behind a memorable performance from Agnello with a season-high 20 kills. ... Prairie Ridge beat Carmel for a regional title, Crystal Lake South for a sectional title, and advanced to state for the first time since 2018 with a 10-25, 25-10, 25-17 win against St. Francis in the supersectional. ... Agnello (Missouri commit) was the area’s top attacker with a school-record 483 kills, along with 38 aces and 65 blocks. The team graduated its starting libero (Alli Rogers) and setter (Grace Jansen). ... Vrbancic was an All-Area pick and played a versatile role with 80 aces, 285 digs and 95 kills. ... Abigail Smith (201 kills) is committed to Adelphi, and Addison Smith (226 assists) to Purdue Northwest University. ... Grider (62 blocks) was one of the team’s top middles during their state run. ... “We are returning a core group and look forward to seeing how the newcomers fit within our system,” Groat said. “The girls put in a lot of hard work during summer ... and are excited for FVC play to begin. This team has high expectations for themselves and wants to prove again that they are relentless.”

Prairie Ridge's Tegan Vrbancic tips the ball over the block of Crystal Lake South last season at Crystal Lake South High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Kishwaukee River Conference

Coach: Samantha Grady (second season)

Last season: 4-24, 0-14 KRC (eighth)

Top returners: Kaitlin Frenk, sr., OH; Emma Kizer, sr., L/DS; Ytzel Lopez, sr., S; Ella Martin, sr., MB; Madison McDonough, jr., OH/DS; Aideliz Renteria, sr., S

Key newcomer: Leilany Lopez, jr., DS; Makala Wanland, so., OH/MB; Layla Powles, so., OH/DS

Worth noting: The Hornets will look to improve on last year’s eighth-place result in the KRC as Grady enters her second season. The Hornets’ four wins last year were against Round Lake, Elgin, Alden-Hebron and Westminster Christian. ... Despite last year’s record, Grady sees signs of growth. “[We] continue to prove in the KRC that we are not an easy win,“ Grady said. ”When other teams play against us, they have to work for every point. While we lost an amazing athlete in [All-KRC member] Mindy Krasinski, the seniors understand they have to step up as leaders to fill that Mindy-size hole on the court. ... I believe in them probably more than they realize, and I’m determined to show them how capable they are.” ... Grady said her team has been working hard since the end of last year. ... “My team is scrappy,” Grady said. “They make a lot of plays work in their favor when they put their minds to it and remember to have fun.”

Coach: Abby Bruns (sixth season)

Last season: 14-23, 9-5 KRC (third)

Top returners: Adelaide Bruns, so., S/RS; Abriana Bruns, sr., L; Casie Majercik, sr., MB; Carlie Majercik, sr., RS; Kaylee Pyles, sr., DS; Alexis Sweetwood, jr., MB/OH

Key newcomers: Emma Niemi, fr., DS; Emily Loud, fr., S

Worth noting: The Skyhawks improved by two wins in the KRC last year and should be in the mix for a conference title with their returning talent. ... Johnsburg lost to KRC rival Richmond-Burton 25-18, 25-10 in the Class 2A Marengo Regional semis to end their season ... Adelaide and Abriana Bruns both were named to the All-Area team and two of four All-KRC picks for the Skyhawks, along with Sweetwood. ... Adelaide Bruns broke the team’s single-season record with 69 aces, in addition to 363 assists, 127 digs and 92 kills as a freshman. Abriana Bruns had 30 aces and 285 digs. ... “This team is hungry,” Abby Bruns said. “It wants a conference title, and it wants to go deep in the playoffs. It has all the pieces and great attitudes. ... They come to the gym everyday ready to go, no hesitation, and grind. They really grew last year, and these girls want to prove they belong at the top of the [KRC] and beyond.”

Johnsburg's Adelaide Bruns (center) and Juliana Cashmore (right) try to block the hit from Woodstock North's Devynn Schulze (left) last season at Woodstock North High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Coach: Allison Jasinski (second season)

Last season: 14-20, 5-9 KRC (tied for sixth)

Top returners: Abigail Paiz, sr., DS; Ellie White, sr., DS; Marlee Gordon, sr., OH

Key newcomers: Emily Gustafson, sr., MB; Ava Brown, so., S; Autumn Schueler, jr., OH; Payton Streit, fr., S/DS

Worth noting: The Indians will look to move up in the KRC after dropping two spots in the standings a year ago. ... Marengo graduated five starters, including the team’s setter (Emma Castro) and top attacker (Leila Becovic). ... Marengo lost in a highly competitive match to Marian Central 25-20, 26-28, 25-14 in a Class 2A Marengo Regional quarterfinal matchup. ... “We are looking to be more dynamic this season and dial in a more consistent offense,” Jasinski said. “Our team will look a little younger, but they’re excited and ready to get after it in practice every day. Our seniors are ready to provide experience and leadership, and our underclassmen are making it known that they’re ready.”

Coach: Inger Freund (first season)

Last season: 36-2, 14-0 KRC (first)

Top returners: Dani Hopp, jr., OH; Lanee Cooley, jr., L; Zoe Freund, jr., OH/OPP; Reagan Wisniewski, jr., MB/OPP; Daniella Mazzola, sr., MB; Sophia Komar, sr., OH/OPP

Key newcomers: Addy Woods, so., S; Josie Franckowiak, jr., S

Worth noting: Inger Freund takes over for Mike Kamholz, who led the Rockets to their second straight 14-0 season in the KRC to win back-to-back titles. R-B, led by setter Alex Hopp (Wisconsin-Oshkosh) and outside hitter Elissa Furlan (Wright State), both graduated, were 36-2 and lost five sets all season. In the KRC, they won all 28 sets, and they’ll enter the year with 28 straight wins in KRC play. ... R-B won its first regional title since 2015 and lost to IC Catholic 25-21, 20-25, 27-25 in the Class 2A sectional semis. ... Dani Hopp (Coastal Carolina) returns as the team’s top attacker after recording 279 kills, 124 digs and 40 aces as a sophomore. Dani Hopp and Cooley (323 digs, 37 aces) were named to the All-Area team. ... “Strengths are we have a lot of talent on this team,” said Inger Freund, who listed winning KRC and sectional titles as goals. “Many players are on top club teams, with our weakness being we lost some key players. We’re working on finding our rhythm in certain positions. ... With our past success, we have big shoes to fill to go farther than previous years.”

Richmond Burton’s Zoe Freund (left), Lanee Cooley (center) and Elissa Furlan rejoice as they build an early lead in the second set against Woodstock North last season in Wodostock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Coach: Georgia Wicker (first season)

Last season: 12-23, 6-8 KRC (tied for fourth)

Top returner: Kendall O’Dea, sr., S; Cecelia Bertelsman, sr., MB; Andrea Leon Gonzalez, so., L

Key newcomers: Alexis Zimmerman, fr., OH; Emma Bierman, so., S/RS

Worth noting: Wicker, a 2017 Woodstock grad, takes over for Jimmy Neill and is excited to get going. Neill led the team for four years, including a memorable 2023 in which the Blue Streaks won their first regional title since 2006. Last year’s team missed the leadership and big play of Hallie Steponaitis, the 2023 Northwest Herald Girls Volleyball Player of the Year ... O’Dea recorded 239 assists last year. Leon Gonzalez had 233 digs, earning All-KRC honors as a freshman. ... “We’re extremely excited for this season,” Wicker said. “We have a mix of seven seniors and seven underclassmen, so we’re looking forward to growing into a seamless team while playing competitive volleyball.” ... Strengths of the team include “bringing veteran players and newer players together to build a strong bond and having a fearless team that’s willing to give all-out effort,” Wicker said.

Coach: Rebekah Sellek (first season)

Last season: 22-15, 11-3 KRC (second)

Top returners: Gabby Schefke, sr., S; Maddie Sofie, sr., L

Key newcomers: Jenna Johnson, jr., OH; Ava Karadas, so., OH; Tayler Menzel, jr., OPP; Jenna Johnson, jr., OH; Kayla Smiley, jr., DS; Addy Crabill, sr., OH

Worth noting: Sellek enters her first season as head coach and replaces Eric Schulze, who led the Thunder to the program’s first regional title in 2018. In eight seasons under Schulze, North won four regional titles, including last year with a 25-21, 25-23 win over Boylan, and three KRC titles from 2020 to 2022. In 2022, the Thunder earned a program-record 30 wins. ... North graduated All-Area first-team member Devynn Schulze (Illinois State), who led the KRC with 344 kills, along with 282 digs and 46 aces. ... The team returns talented setter Schefke, an All-Area selection who had 643 assists, 84 aces and 177 digs. She enters the year with more than 1,000 career assists and within a handful of aces from the team’s all-time record. ... The Thunder graduated 10 seniors. ... “With returning seniors Gabby Schefke and Maddie Sofie, we’ll rely on them to bring us the strength and energy needed to lead this team to a successful season,” Sellek said. “I can’t wait to see the girls put it all together. I know they have it in them.”

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Coach: Doug Wilbrandt (second season)

Last season: 19-18, 4-3 CCC (tied for third)

Top returners: Mary Kate Hernon, jr., OH; Nola Midday, sr., MB; Grace Kelly, sr., OH

Key newcomers: Rut Navarrete, jr., DS; Brooke Telmanik, sr., S

Worth noting: The Hurricanes showed significant improvement last year in Wilbrandt’s first season, going from 12 wins to 19 wins (team’s most since 2016). ... Outside hitter Hadley Rogge, who graduated and is now at Illinois State, earned All-Area second-team honors and was named to the Class 2A All-State team with 287 kills, 257 digs and 63 aces. ... The team will also have to replace starting setter Alex Rewiako, an All-CCC pick. ... “Last year was my first year as head coach at Marian, and we all worked very hard to ensure everyone was on the same page,” Wilbrandt said. “This year, I feel we’re ready for more. More competition, more hard work, more togetherness, more fun. If we can piece all those together, we should have a successful season.”

Northeastern Athletic Conference

Coach: Casey Smith (second season)

Last season: 1-26, 0-11 NAC (10th)

Top returners: Kaydence Martin, jr., L; Hayden Smith, so., RS; Addie Cunningham, jr., S;

Key newcomers: Emery Elswick, fr., S; Brenda Valdez, fr., MB

Worth noting: The Giants will look for more sustained success after a 1-26 campaign last fall. ... “Last year we built a solid foundation for this program,” Smith said. “Now that we have that, we are ready to grow with confidence and experience.” ... Smith said Martin is ready to fill the shoes of last year’s libero, Marissa Johnson, and enters the season as one of A-H’s captains. Smith said Smith is “a heavy hitter and has defensive skills to add. She is growing into becoming a leader for this team.” ... Cunningham suffered an injury last season and will play a new position this year at setter. “Getting her back has been refreshing and throwing her in as setter is something she never saw coming,” Smith said. “Addie is becoming a threat with not only dishing out dimes, but being a lefty as well.”