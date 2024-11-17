Prairie Ridge plays for each other, tops DePaul Prep to take 3rd in Class 3A

Prairie Ridge celebrates their win against DePaul College Prep Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in the Class 3A third place state volleyball match at CEFCU Arena in Normal. (Alex T. Paschal)

NORMAL – Prairie Ridge senior libero Alli Rogers and sophomore outside hitter Maizy Agnello had a quick exchange before the start of Saturday’s Class 3A state tournament third-place match.

The Wolves’ teammates, beaming with smiles, gave each other a hug and went to work one last time.

Led by a season-high 20 kills from Agnello, top-seeded Prairie Ridge defeated second-seeded DePaul Prep 25-22, 25-23 at Illinois State’s CEFCU Arena to end its season with a win. The Wolves (28-14) bring home the fourth state trophy in team history – and first since taking fourth in Class 4A in 2018. Prairie Ridge’s best finish at state was second in both 2004 and 2005 (AA).

“We said this is the last game we’ve got, so give it everything we have and play for each other,” said Rogers, who had 11 digs, tied with sophomore outside hitter Tegan Vrbancic for the match high. “I think that was the biggest thing for everyone. We took this game as a game of passion and integrity. It doesn’t matter who is watching or what we’re playing for, first or third.

“We play with everything we have and play for each other.”

Agnello posted a match-high 20 kills, which tied her season high. The previous two times, it came in three sets. The high-flying sophomore wasn’t afraid to let loose on the last day of the season.

Fittingly, it was Agnello who put away the match-winner with a back-row kill on a set by senior Grace Jansen (17 assists).

“I wasn’t thinking about stats or what my stats are going to be,” said Agnello, who ended the year with a team-record 483 kills. “It was, ‘This is the last time playing with a group that, like [my teammates] all said, is one of a kind.’ I don’t think one team has liked each other this much.

“It’s one thing to want to compete for each other, but we generally like each other. This is our last game and we just want to go out with a bang.”

Prairie Ridge coach Hilary Agnello, Maizy’s mom, felt her team didn’t play up to its typical standard in a loss to Limestone in their semifinal Friday.

Saturday’s version of the Wolves was them doing what they do best.

“I think this win is probably the biggest win of their season in the sense that they knew it was their last. They played together, they came out, they just wanted to play good volleyball,” Hilary Agnello said. “Yesterday we had a talk and said, ‘This is going to help define who you are.’ Are you going to get back up? And collectively they all did and kept fighting.

“They wanted to come back and prove they love the sport, love each other and love what they’ve done here together. I think this win embodies these guys. They adore each other and they fight.”

Neither Prairie Ridge nor DePaul (37-5) separated by more than three points in the first set. Wolves sophomore middle blocker Adeline Grider (three kills) broke a 20-all tie, Vrbancic followed with an ace and, after a timeout by DePaul, Agnello recorded her ninth kill.

Agnello then came through with the final two points for the Wolves to take the opening set.

The teams were tied 12 times in the second set, including at 20 and 21. Agnello put the Wolves ahead 22-21 with kill No. 18, 24-22 with No. 19 and finished the match with No. 20.

The Wolves’ bench emptied and the team celebrated by falling to the court.

“The one word we’ve been described as is relentless,” Grider said. “And we’ve been showing that a lot. Everyone has the competitive ability to push through any set we play.”

Junior setter Addison Smith had 11 assists and three digs for Prairie Ridge, while Grider, junior right-side hitter Abigail Smith and Vrbancic each had three kills. Jansen, Agnello, Julia Reina and Vrbancic all had aces for Prairie Ridge, which didn’t have any Friday.

Prairie Ridge was McHenry County’s last team playing last year, reaching a sectional final, and this year was one of two Fox Valley Conference teams to reach state (Huntley).

Last year’s experience helped the Wolves go even farther.

“This group is one of a kind,” Vrbancic said. “It’s a huge thing to have this type of bond with everyone.”