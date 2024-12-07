2024 Northwest Herald Girls Volleyball Player of the Year: Huntley’s Georgia Watson

Huntley’s Georgia Watson sends the ball over the net against Crystal Lake Central in August 2024 in Huntley. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Huntley’s Georgia Watson stood in disbelief on the court at Dundee-Crown High School two years ago after the Red Raiders were unable to finish off Barrington.

Huntley was three match points away from its first state tournament appearance since 2001 before the Fillies came back and stunned Huntley 10-25, 25-14, 28-26 in a Class 4A supersectional.

In 2021 as a freshman, Watson and the Raiders also came up a win shy of state with a two-set loss to Wheaton Warrenville South.

This year, led by the 6-foot-3 Watson and eight total seniors, the ever-so-determined Raiders finally broke through.

Huntley defeated Fremd 25-22, 25-16 in the Class 4A DeKalb Supersectional, with Watson fittingly providing the match point to send the Raiders to their first state tournament in 23 years.

Huntley dropped both of its matches at Illinois State University’s CEFCU Arena, but still came away with its first state trophy since 1997, placing fourth in a loaded Class 4A field.

Huntley's Georgia Watson spikes the ball over Fremd’s Harper Neill in November 2024 in the Class 4A DeKalb Supersectional. (Mark Busch)

Watson ended her senior season with 408 kills, 189 digs and more than 50 aces as Huntley cruised to its third consecutive Fox Valley Conference title, eighth regional championship in a row and third sectional title in the past four years.

For her achievements, Watson was named the 2024 Northwest Herald Girls Volleyball Player of the Year by the sports staff with input from area coaches. Watson will graduate early from Huntley and enroll at Division I Kentucky this winter to compete for the Wildcats.

Watson recently talked to Northwest Herald sports editor Alex Kantecki about the feeling of getting to state, her favorite memories from senior season, what she’ll miss most about Huntley and more.

What are you most proud about from this season?

Watson: Just the way we bonded as teammates. It was like nothing I’ve been a part of before. You can look at like our accomplishments all you want because obviously making it to state is huge, but I think I’m more proud of the way we carried ourselves. We trusted in each other so much. There was no arguing or fighting. Everything was calm and drama free.

What was your favorite memory?

Watson: Obviously the experience of state was insane. And even though we didn’t get the outcome we were hoping for, being able to go there with your teammates, spend the night in a hotel, go out to eat with them – we went to a mall when we were there – so just those fun little things and spending time with each other.

What was your favorite match from this past season

Watson: I would have to say the supersectional match. Everyone knew we wanted it so bad, and we’ve been there so many times. It just felt so good for everything to click in that moment. And I think we played a great game. I’m really impressed with how our defense was, how our offense was, just everything was on point. For that to happen in a supersectional was amazing. Everyone was on their game and having fun.

What was the most challenging part about this season?

Watson: So we had a couple different setters throughout the year. And obviously we lost [graduate] Laura [Boberg] last year and Maggie [Duyos] the year before that. We’ve had a lot of transitions with setters, but a lot of our hitters have stayed the same. I think it can be tough to adjust to different tempos of setters, but I think they did an amazing job of keeping things consistent. So if I had to say something was a challenge, I would say that that would be the only thing. But honestly, I don’t even think that really affected us. Everyone stepped in and filled their role and played it well, and I think that’s what made us such a strong team.

Do you have any superstitions before you play?

Watson: I actually don’t, but I do like to make sure that my hair is perfect before I play. If there are any flyaways in there, I’ve got to slick them down. Me and [libero] Alex [Goritz] have a very similar routine. We both need our hair to look perfect.

What other sports did you play growing up?

Watson: I played basketball and I was a gymnast. I stopped gymnastics in fifth grade. I stopped playing basketball the summer before my freshman year because I just decided that I wanted to focus on volleyball. It’s hard to play both of those sports because the club and school seasons overlap. I can’t think of many volleyball players that play basketball. Pretty much everyone has to pick one at some point. It’s a tough thing to do.

Class 4A Sectional Girls Volleyball Final Huntley vs. Libertyville Huntley's Georgia Watson blocks the ball against Libertyville in November 2024 at McHenry High School. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

Which teammate inspires you?

Watson: I would say Alex [Goritz] inspires me. She has a certain calmness about her that I aspire to have in my game. Anyone can get heated in the moment, but she is always so steady. She’s been such a rock for the whole team. Having Alex in the libero jersey this season, there was a real calmness she brought to the court that was really helpful to have.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Watson: I know this sounds so cliche, but just never give up on what you’re striving for. There’s always going to be people that will look down on you and tell you that you can’t do something. But I think the only person that can determine that is you.

Who is your hero?

Watson: I would say my mom. I love her. She’s the strongest person I know. I feel like she knows more about me than I know about myself. She’s just been such a positive role model and somebody who has always been there for me, even in my not so brightest times.

What is your favorite postgame meal?

Watson: Tacos. We play on Tuesdays a lot, so Taco Tuesday. That’s my favorite. My mom makes the best tacos.

Who is your favorite professional or collegiate athlete?

Watson: I may be biased in saying this because I played with her, but I would say [Loyola sophomore] Avary DeBlieck. I just love her so much. She brings such a positive light to the game. And when you see her play on TV, that’s exactly how she is as a person. I don’t think everyone’s like that. Sometimes people try to put on a show and make it look like they’re being positive or nice, but she’s genuinely like that all of the time. I just finished watching [Loyola’s] first round match of the NCAA Tournament, and she played amazing. She’s definitely my favorite collegiate player.

What are you looking forward to most at Kentucky?

Watson: Just the experience of playing a Division I sport is something I’m looking forward to so much. It’s not an experience that everyone gets to have, and I’m excited to grow from it and take advantage of it, learn new things and meet new people.

What will you miss most about Huntley?

Watson: I’m going to miss the people. This has genuinely been the best group of girls I’ve ever played with. I love that we’re all friends outside of volleyball. We just get along so well. Obviously, we’re still going to keep in touch, but it’s going to be sad to not play with them again. And I think just in general, Huntley is such an accepting school and community, so I’m going to miss that.