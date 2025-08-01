Pets killed in Friday fire in McHenry

Residents were able to get out of their burning home Friday in McHenry, but they were not able to save their two cats, according to a release from the McHenry Township Fire Protection District.

Firefighters were called at about 11 a.m. Friday to the 4800 block of Pyndale Drive for a reported structure fire. When they arrived four minutes after the 911 call, they found heavy fire visible from a basement window and the blaze spreading to the second floor and attic of the the two-story split-level home.

Searchers and crews attacking the fire found the two cats deceased inside, according to the release. No other residents or firefighters were injured, and the fire, which left the house uninhabitable, was brought under control in about 30 minutes.

Its cause is under investigation. The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the residents, who will be unable to go back to the home until repairs are made, officials said in the release.

Assistance was provided, either on scene or by covering additional calls during the fire, by the Barrington-Countryside, Cary, Crystal Lake, Fox Lake, Wauconda, Wonder Lake, Richmond, Round Lake, Spring Grove, and Woodstock fire departments.