Woman crashes car into Wauconda Moose Lodge, is charged with DUI

Jamie Spratt is accused of being drunk when she backed out of a parking space at the Wauconda Moose Lodge, hit two other vehicles and crashed into the building. (Photo provided by Wauconda Police Department)

A woman told police that her gas pedal was stuck, but authorities allege that she was intoxicated when she backed out of a parking spot and crashed into two parked vehicles and then into the Moose Lodge in Wauconda with a child in the vehicle, authorities said.

The crash caused structural damage to the building, and someone inside suffered a minor injury, police said.

Jamie C. Spratt, 47, of Wauconda is charged with multiple offenses from the Thursday incident, including driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, endangering the life of a child and improper backing, according to a news release from the Wauconda Police Department.

Jamie Spratt (Photo provided by the Wauconda Police Department)

Police said Spratt had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.185 when authorities responded to the crash at the Moose Lodge in the 200 block of South Maple Avenue.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Spratt was reversing from a municipal lot parking spot in a white Lincoln Navigator when she told police “her gas pedal became stuck,” according to the release.

“The vehicle first struck a black Jeep Renegade and a white Honda CrossTour, both parked and unoccupied. The Navigator then continued backward, ultimately colliding with the north side of the Moose Lodge, causing significant structural damage to the building,” police said. “One woman inside the Moose Lodge sustained minor injuries but declined medical transport.”

A 13-year-old child was in the front passenger seat and was not injured, police said.

Attempts to reach someone at the Moose Lodge were unsuccessful. A notice was posted on the organization’s Facebook page Friday, saying: “Due to structural damage, the Wauconda Moose Lodge is temporarily closed. The damage is currently being assessed, and repairs will follow. We’ll share updates as more information becomes available.”

The post also said the lodge is canceling its carnival event and likely other upcoming events in August.

“Driving under the influence is a serious and dangerous crime that puts lives at risk,” Wauconda Police Chief David Wermes said in the release. “We are extremely fortunate no one was seriously hurt in this incident.”