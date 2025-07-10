IHSA, Marion Central’s Jimmy Mastny respond to latest court ruling in eligibility row

Woodstock Marian’s Jimmy Mastny looks to the scorer's table as he wrestles Oregon’s Seth Rote at 190 pounds at the 1A Oregon Sectional on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

After Marian Central‘s Jimmy Mastny scored another win in court in his eligibility row with the IHSA, he said he was “thankful that it’s over.”

It’s less clear from IHSA’s response that this is the last round in the long-running legal feud.

It started in late 2023, when the IHSA suspended Mastny and Marian Central coach Jordan Blanton over whether Mastny was improperly recruited when he moved from Ogle County into Blanton’s mother’s home to attend the Woodstock private school. The wrestler and coach took the matter to McHenry County court, where they were granted an emergency stop to the suspension, allowing Mastny to proceed with what would be a state title-winning 2024 season.

Mastny and his coach ultimately won in the county court, but the IHSA appealed the decision. The higher court recently also ruled against the IHSA, saying the agency that governs prep sports in Illinois was “arbitrary and capricious” when it imposed sanctions against Mastny and Blanton.

The response from IHSA did not rule out another appeal. A spokesperson said in an email: “The IHSA is respectful of the decision but remains concerned that the courts have prevented our organization from enforcing the rules its member schools have put into place. We will have no further comment at this time as we deliberate our legal options moving forward.”

Since the initial suspension, Mastny has gone on to win back-to-back individual state titles at Marian Central and was named the 2025 Northwest Herald’s Boys Wrestler of the Year.

Marian Central’s Jimmy Mastny celebrates his win over Orion’s Maddux Anderson in the 190-pound weight class of the 1A state individual wrestling finals Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at State Farm Center in Champaign. (Alex T. Paschal)

In his statement to the Northwest Herald about the appeals court ruling, Mastny said: “I didn’t allow it to affect me. It pushed me to work harder. The next two years [of high school] will be just as important as the first two, get the best grades possible and continue to train.”