Marian Central wrestler, coach win court fight against IHSA as McHenry County judge overturns suspensions

Marian Central’s Jimmy Mastny listens to a speech Friday, March 8, 2024, as the school honors its wrestlers who brought home the IHSA Class 1A Dual Team State Championship title. The celebration took place at the high school in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Jimmy Mastny will be allowed to wrestle his remaining years at Marian Central Catholic High School and his coach can continue on as the wrestling team’s co-coach, a McHenry County judge ruled Friday.

At the center of the issue is Marian Central sophomore Jimmy Mastny, a 16-year-old wrestler, and wrestling co-coach Jordan Blanton. Before Mastny’s freshman year, Blanton’s mother Stacey Blanton, a longtime friend of Mastny’s mother, Renee, took Mastny into her Woodstock home and legally took over guardianship of Jimmy so he could attend Marian Central. Renee Mastny has said she made this decision because Marian Central could provide her son with a better education than what is offered in their hometown of Oregon, in Ogle County.

But the IHSA determined the “housing arrangement with [the coach’s mother], which allowed Jimmy to wrestle at Marian Central, was a recruiting infraction,” Vanko wrote in his argument.

Argued at a bench trial last week before Judge David Gervais is whether Stacey Blanton is considered a person “connected” to the school because she is the mother of an employee. If so, then Blanton taking Jimmy Mastny into her home, and the high school allowing him to wrestle, would be seen as a “special inducement” and considered a violation of IHSA bylaws regarding recruitment.

