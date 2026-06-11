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Illinois Valley

Storms leave thousands without power across Illinois Valley

La Salle County among hardest-hit areas

A Streator Fire Department truck prevents traffic from driving through the downed power lines on Second Street near Bridge Street in Streator on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

A Streator Fire Department truck prevents traffic from driving through the downed power lines on Second Street near Bridge Street in Streator on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (Michael Urbanec)

By Bill Freskos

Thousands of Illinois Valley residents reported power outages as of Thursday afternoon following severe thunderstorms on Wednesday night.

La Salle County was among the hardest-hit areas with 1,354 customers still without electricity Thursday afternoon. Commonwealth Edison reported the largest number of outages in the county, followed by Ameren and Corn Belt Energy.

Bureau County reported about 173 customers without power Thursday afternoon, while Putnam County only had two reported outages.

According to PowerOutage.us, over 145,000 households across Illinois remained without power on Thursday afternoon.

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Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.