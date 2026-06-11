B4 Summer Festival returns June 13 to Richardson Adventure Farm

Some fest-goers check out the Pixie Dawgs food truck while others set up their live music watch spots during last year’s B4 Summer Festival at the Richardson Adventure Farm in Spring Grove. (Photo by Jim Wojdyla)

It’s almost time for the kickoff event to fest season, the B4 Summer Festival, which takes place Saturday, June 13, at the renowned Richardson Adventure Farm, 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove.

Gates will open from 3 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. for the fest, coordinated by and benefiting the Chain O’ Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce.

The fest features live entertainment, free family-friendly activities, food and beverage trucks, craft beer, a bourbon tasting, wine tasting, dog-friendly grounds and an evening capped off with fireworks.

“We call it the ultimate party for a purpose,” said Jim Wojdyla, B4 fest co-founder and chairman, as well as lead singer for Modern Day Romeos, the fest’s headlining band. “This fest is so special because it is inside Richardson Adventure Farm — with so many fun, free activities like pedal cars, giant jumping pillows, a giant slide, playgrounds, yard games and the 50-foot-tall observation tower, all normally closed this time of year, but they open just for us.”

“All proceeds are reinvested back into the community,” added Therese Matthys, executive director of the Chain O’ Lakes chamber and fest co-founder.

In addition to Modern Day Romeos, performing that Saturday night will be Made in America, a Toby Keith tribute band, preceded by Barrington’s School of Rock and, starting things out in the afternoon, DJ Mark Esses. A highlight of the Made in America set will be a special song celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday, while also honoring active military and veterans in the audience, Matthys said.

Tickets cost $10 in advance or $15 the day of the event.

Limited tickets are available for the fest’s Barrel Bounty bourbon tasting, featuring eight bourbons. Four-punch cards are $30 and eight-punch cards are $50. Wine tasting by the flight is $8 for six wines, $5 for three or $2 for one. The tastings will take place between 3 and 9 p.m.

Bringing their flavorful fare to the party will be Pixie Dawgs, Bellies, Toasty Cheese, Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, El Chido Street Tacos, Brookie’s Soda Hut, Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck and the Volo Mulch Center’s Popcorn & Cotton Candy Cause wagon.

Area breweries pouring their favorites will be Crystal Lake, 9th Hour and Harbor Brewing as well as Sew Hop’d Brewery, with domestics and seltzers offered by Chas. Herdrich & Son.

The fest is entering its fourth year, its popularity multiplying along with the positive outcomes it supports, Matthys said.

“It’s a tremendous way to support local businesses, nonprofits and scholarship funds, and have an absolute blast doing it,” she said. “The greater the participation, the more impactful the outcomes.”

For information, visit b4fest.com, B4summerfestival Facebook page, @b4summerfestival on Instagram or YouTube. To check out sponsorship opportunities, visit tinyurl.com/B4SummerFestival.