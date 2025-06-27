2025 Northwest Herald Softball Player of the Year: Prairie Ridge’s Reese Mosolino

Prairie Ridge’s Reese Mosolino and the Wolves celebrate a win over Antioch in a Class 3A Supersectional earlier this month at Kaneland High School in Maple Park. Mosolino is the 2025 Northwest Herald Softball Player of the Year. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Prairie Ridge junior Reese Mosolino found another gear in the postseason.

After leading the Wolves to their first Fox Valley Conference title since 2016, the 6-foot-1 right-hander was a driving force for the team’s longest postseason run ever.

Mosolino started her Class 3A playoff run with a no-hitter and 13 strikeouts against Woodstock. She followed that up with a one-hitter and 13 more strikeouts as the Wolves knocked off Harvard 1-0 to capture back-to-back regional championships.

Mosolino went on to throw five shutouts in seven postseason starts for Prairie Ridge (29-2-1), including a 1-0 win against Antioch in eight innings to claim the Class 3A Kaneland Supersectional and the team’s first trip to state finals.

Mosolino finished the season 19-1, her only loss of the year to Glenwood Chatham in the 3A semifinals, and struck out 190 over 150⅔ innings. The Indiana commit allowed just 40 walks and posted a 0.84 ERA and 0.89 WHIP during a historic season.

Mosolino wrapped up the season with a shutout win over St. Laurence in the state third-place game, scattering three hits – all singles – and punching out six over five innings as the Wolves brought home their first state trophy.

“You couldn’t ask for more,” Wolves coach Scott Busam said of Mosolino’s playoff dominance.

For her outstanding junior season, Mosolino is the 2025 Northwest Herald Softball Player of the Year, as selected by the sports staff with input from area coaches. Mosolino is the second consecutive Wolves player to earn our Player of the Year honor, joining shortstop Ady Kiddy in 2024.

Northwest Herald sports editor Alex Kantecki had a few questions for Mosolino after a historic season.

Prairie Ridge's Reese Mosolino delivers a pitch during the Class 3A Sycamore Sectional final against Crystal Lake Central earlier this month. (Mark Busch)

What were you most proud about from this season?

Mosolino: I was most proud of us going to state for the first time and making program history. That was really cool, just being able to make it there, especially for our seniors.

What was the most memorable game of the season?

Mosolino: Probably the Antioch game [Class 3A Kaneland Supersectional]. That was such a good game, just how close it was the whole time, and how it came down to that last play. I was so stressed that game, and I was so happy that Kendra [Carroll] scored [in the eighth inning]."

Did you do anything to celebrate after state?

Mosolino: We went to Texas Roadhouse and Starbucks on the way home.

What areas did you work on improving this season as a pitcher?

Mosolino: My command. That was biggest thing I worked on, just really working on getting my command better. I worked with my pitching coach a lot and we’d put rings on a net, and I’d have to hit them five times. I had different spots on the net where I had to hit the rings, and I’d chart it, like three out five, four out of five, or five out of five.

What are three of your favorite TV shows or movies?

Mosolino: My favorite TV show would have to be “Gossip Girl.” Another one is “Grey’s Anatomy.” And one of my favorite movies is “The Notebook.”

What is your favorite class?

Mosolino: I liked my English class, it was a lot of fun. I had Mr. Boldwyn.

Who is the most difficult batter you had to face from the area?

Mosolino: That’s hard, there’s a lot of great hitters. I remember from the [Crystal Lake] Central game, the freshman Lily [Perocho]. She was tough and a good hitter. Her or [Harvard’s] Tallulah Eichholz.

What is your favorite fast food?

Mosolino: Chick-fil-A. I get grilled nuggets with fries and a lemonade.

If you could live anywhere in the world, where would it be?

Mosolino: Hawaii. It’s really cool there. I went to Honolulu with my family, and then we went to the Disney resort [Aulani].

What would be your walk-up song?

Mosolino: “Pour It Up” by Rihanna.

What’s a sport you are bad at?

Mosolino: I’d have to say tennis. I’m not very good at that.

What is your most prized possession?

Mosolino: A paw print from my childhood dog.

Who is your funniest teammate?

Mosolino: I’d say [sophomore] Bella Moore. She’s just a very funny person.

What is something most people don’t know about you?

Mosolino: I was born in Massachusetts.

Which teammate inspires you?

Mosolino: Ady Kiddy, because she works so hard at everything she does. She’s just a leader when she’s out on the field.

What is something that scares you?

Mosolino: Spiders or big bugs. If I find those in my house, I’m scared to go into that room.

What is your favorite wild animal?

Mosolino: A turtle.

What will you remember most about this year’s three seniors (Ady Kiddy, Kendra Carroll and Autumn Ledgerwood)?

Mosolino: Just how great how people they are, even outside of the field. They’re the nicest people, and they’re always there for each other and the rest of the team.

Who is your hero?

Mosolino: My parents [Kelly and Tim Mosolino], because they’re the hardest-working people I know. They inspire me everyday.

What are you looking forward to next season?

Mosolino: Having one more year with some people that I love and trying to do better. It’s going to be tough, because we’re losing three great people, but just trying to be better and get even farther.