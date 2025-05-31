Ady Kiddy’s aggressive running, Reese Mosolino’s pitching lead Prairie Ridge past Harvard for regional title

HARVARD – Don’t give Prairie Ridge leadoff hitter Ady Kiddy too many chances, although that’s easier said than done.

The Illinois-bound shortstop’s instigation at the top of the Wolves’ lineup finally led to a run in the sixth inning, and the Wolves (25-1-1) closed out a 1-0 shutout over host Harvard to capture the Class 3A Harvard Regional championship on Friday at Lions Park.

While Reese Mosolino was dealing in the circle for Prairie Ridge, Kiddy showed up ready to execute her game plan against a tough pitcher in Harvard’s Leona Eichholz.

“I was just going up there with an aggressive approach, not trying to take a lot, just trying to swing up there,” said Kiddy, whose Wolves matched their 25 wins from last year while winning their second straight regional title.

In the first inning, Kiddy’s hard ground ball to short was too hot to handle. After reaching on the error, she stole second but was left there after three strikeouts in the inning – the elite pitching showcased from the start in a classic pitchers’ duel.

Always a threat to get on base, Kiddy fouled off five two-strike pitches, two of which fell as missed catch errors in her third inning at-bat. Seizing the opportunity, Kiddy won the battle when she smoked a double to center field. She advanced to third on a wild pitch, but was once again stranded.

Her aggressive approach put into action, Kiddy led off the sixth with a single to right field. Parker Frey executed a sacrifice bunt and Kiddy advanced to third on wild pitch during Kylie Carroll’s at-bat.

Still only the one out, Carroll was beaten by a pitch she popped up into foul territory. Harvard first baseman Kara Knop was still backing up when she made the catch, and Kiddy alertly raced home for the game’s only score.

“She’s hard to strike out, she sees lots of pitches, and she’s really great at making adjustments right in the moment,” Prairie Ridge Coach Scott Busam said. “She’s one of the most intuitive players I think I’ve ever coached. Having her at the top is a special kind of a luxury most coaches don’t have.”

No matter the means, one run was all that Mosolino, an Indiana commit, needed. She followed up her semifinal no-hitter with six more no-hit innings to start Friday’s final.

Back in the circle for the seventh, Mosolino pitched herself into a 3-0 count against Leona Eichholz. Eichholz later smacked a 3-1 offering right back at her. Mosolino got a glove on it, but Eichholz easily beat out an infield single to end Mosolino’s no-hit streak at 13 innings.

Mosolino, who walked three in the game, served as her own closer. The baserunner didn’t advance past first, and she punctuated another complete game shutout with one last strikeout.

“Mixing my pitches like my changeup and drop ball have been keeping the batters off on the timing,” Mosolino said of her 13-strikeout performance.

The Hornets (16-13) battled nobly in their season-ending loss.

“They’re learning grit,” Harvard coach Becky Edinger said. “Even in this hard fought game, they never blinked. They just kept pushing forward.”

Leadoff hitter Tallulah Eichholz reached base twice and was the only Hornets batter Mosolino did not strike out at least once. In a game with limited offensive opportunities, Eichholz ran the bases boldly.

Unfortunately for the Hornets, the Prairie Ridge defense was up to the challenge.

Already having stolen second base in the first inning, Eichholz later tried for third on a pitch that was dropped, but didn’t get far. Wolves catcher Kendra Carroll threw her out.

In the third inning, Eichholz again stole second. Carroll popped up to throw, but her throw sailed to her sister, Kylie Carroll, in center field. This time, Kylie Carroll assisted the out at third base when Eichholz tried to advance.

Eichholz, a senior and key player for the Hornets, is committed to pitch at Belmont, but it was her sister Leona who got the call to pitch in the playoffs.

Leona Eichholz, only a freshman, did not allow an earned run in either postseason game she pitched. Eichholz (11 strikeouts, 0 walks) struck out the side in the first two innings and only allowed Kiddy and Bella Moore (infield single in the 2nd inning) to reach base.