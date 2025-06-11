Oliver: Alzheimer’s Association offers tips to help all take charge of their brain health

June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, and the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging everyone to take charge of their brain health.

There are nearly 7 million people age 65 and older in the U.S. living with Alzheimer’s dementia, including 266,500 in Illinois. That includes my dear husband, Tony, who was diagnosed in 2015.

The lifetime risk for the disease at age 45 is 1 in 5 for women and 1 in 10 for men, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. The brain changes that cause Alzheimer’s are thought to begin 20 years or more before symptoms start. So, there might be a window of time to intervene in the progression of the disease.

Experts believe there isn’t a single cause of Alzheimer’s but a result of multiple factors. While not a direct cause of Alzheimer’s, the greatest known risk factor is advancing age, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Although some risk factors can’t be changed, others – including physical activity, not smoking, education, challenging your mind, blood pressure and diet – can be modified to reduce risk.

“Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month offers the perfect opportunity for Illinois residents to take charge of their brain health,” Delia Jervier, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter, said in a news release. “We want people to know there are steps they can take to potentially reduce their risk of cognitive decline. We also want to encourage anyone experiencing memory or thinking problems to talk to their doctor. There are many possible causes – and if it is Alzheimer’s disease, there are numerous benefits to getting a timely diagnosis.”

The Alzheimer’s Association has five suggestions on things we all can do:

Incorporate healthy habits: Research shows that adopting healthy habits may reduce the risk of cognitive decline. As many as 40% of dementia cases worldwide may be attributable to modifiable risk factors. Based on mounting scientific evidence, the Alzheimer’s Association encourages individuals to incorporate 10 Healthy Habits that can be found here. Now is the time to take charge of your brain.

Learn the early warning signs: Many people equate Alzheimer’s with memory loss, but there are other warning signs that can signal cognitive decline, including altered judgment, mood changes, and challenges in decision-making, planning and carrying out projects. Some memory changes can be a normal part of aging, but when changes start to interfere with daily living or stray drastically from the person’s normal behavior, get it checked. The Alzheimer’s Association offers 10 Early Signs and Symptoms of Alzheimer’s to help people identify potential early warning signs of Alzheimer’s or other dementias. Find them here.

Be proactive in addressing memory and thinking problems: Studies show many individuals experiencing memory and thinking problems put off discussing them with a doctor. A 2022 Alzheimer’s Association report found that 60% of U.S. adults say they would not see a doctor right away if they were experiencing symptoms of mild cognitive impairment. Rather, they would wait until symptoms persisted, worsened or until family and friends expressed concern. However, early detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s and other dementias offer the best opportunity for care, management and treatment. It also provides diagnosed individuals with more time to plan, participate in clinical trials and to live with a higher quality of life, for as long as possible. In addition, there are now treatments that may slow disease progression for people in the early stage of Alzheimer’s, making a timely diagnosis critically important.

Help accelerate disease-related research: Clinical trials hold the key to new and better Alzheimer’s disease treatments. Individuals living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, caregivers and healthy volunteers are needed to participate in clinical trials that help advance Alzheimer’s research. Today, about 55,000 volunteers are needed for more than 180 clinical trials. The Alzheimer’s Association TrialMatch is a free service that connects interested individuals with appropriate trials.

Volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association: Volunteers are the key to making a difference in the lives of people facing Alzheimer’s and dementia. When you volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association, you join a network of passionate people who are working to fight this devastating disease, honor loved ones, and bring care and support to those who need it.

More information can be found on the Alzheimer’s Association website at alz.org.

• Joan Oliver is the former Northwest Herald assistant news editor. She has been associated with the Northwest Herald since 1990. She can be reached at jolivercolumn@gmail.com.