Ava Weatherford receives OTHS May Student of the Month Leadership Award

OTHS Senior Ava Weatherford received the OTHS Educational Foundation Student of the Month Leadership Award for May. (Photo Provided By Ottawa Township High School)

Ottawa Township High School Senior Ava Weatherford received the OTHS Educational Foundation Student of the Month Leadership Award for May.

According to a press release from the school, Weatherford was selected for the honor from the Social Science department.

A group of OTHS teachers who nominated Weatherford described why she was deserving of the award.

“Ava Weatherford is an exceptional psychology student,” the group said. “She consistently demonstrates a sharp intellect, paired with a genuine kindness and an intuitive understanding of others that sets her apart in the classroom.”

Like all recipients honored as a Student of the Month, Weatherford received a $250 award from the OTHS Educational Foundation, according to the release.

“Ava approaches challenges with curiosity and determination and has a natural ability to connect psychological concepts to real-world situations,” the teachers said.

Weatherford is also granted use of a preferred parking space at OTHS, among other benefits, according to the release.

“Beyond her academic strengths, her character speaks volumes—she is thoughtful, compassionate, and driven to make a difference," the group said. “There is no doubt that she will carry these qualities into her future as a criminal lawyer. We wish her nothing but success as she pursues her goals and continues to make a positive impact.”