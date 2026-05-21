Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Everyday Heroes   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Daily Journal

Man found guilty of second-degree murder in 2021 Bradley shooting

Bradley Police vehicle

Bradley Police vehicle (Courtesy of Village of Bradley)

By Jeff Bonty

A Kankakee County jury found a Texas man guilty of second-degree murder in a 2021 shooting in Bradley which left one man dead and two others injured.

The guilty verdict came following deliberations Wednesday in the case of Anthony Kendrick, of Texas. Sentencing will come at a later date.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said Kendrick can be sentenced between four and 20 years and served at 50%.

Kendrick was accused of shooting and killing Jess Hackney, of Kankakee, at the former D.I.L.L.I.G.A.F.’S bar located in the 200 block of West Broadway on Nov. 17, 2021.

Bradley police responded to a report of shots fired at the bar at 11:58 p.m. Nov. 17, 2021, according to officials.

Police found three gunshot victims outside the bar upon arrival, according to police at the time.

Hackney and the other victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. Hackney was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Kankakee CountyCrimeCrime and CourtsNewsLocal CrimeLocal NewsBradleyKankakee County Front HeadlinesShaw Local Front Headlines
Jeff Bonty

Jeff Bonty

Jeff Bonty has been a reporter with the Daily Journal for 38 years, splitting his time in sports and now news. He is a native of Indiana.