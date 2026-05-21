Man found guilty of second-degree murder in 2021 Bradley shooting

A Kankakee County jury found a Texas man guilty of second-degree murder in a 2021 shooting in Bradley which left one man dead and two others injured.

The guilty verdict came following deliberations Wednesday in the case of Anthony Kendrick, of Texas. Sentencing will come at a later date.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said Kendrick can be sentenced between four and 20 years and served at 50%.

Kendrick was accused of shooting and killing Jess Hackney, of Kankakee, at the former D.I.L.L.I.G.A.F.’S bar located in the 200 block of West Broadway on Nov. 17, 2021.

Bradley police responded to a report of shots fired at the bar at 11:58 p.m. Nov. 17, 2021, according to officials.

Police found three gunshot victims outside the bar upon arrival, according to police at the time.

Hackney and the other victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. Hackney was pronounced dead at the hospital.