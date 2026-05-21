Lee County judge issues warrant for Downers Grove man accused of crashing stolen vehicle near Sublette

A Lee County judge issued an arrest warrant Wednesday for a Downers Grove man accused of felony charges related to vehicle theft.

Erik J. Lewis, 28, was charged April 27 with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, a Class 2 felony; theft of property valued between $500 and $10,000, a Class 3 felony; driving with a revoked license, third violation, a Class 4 felony; and one count each of misdemeanor criminal trespass of a residence and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to the vehicle, Lee County court records show.

The charges stem from April 5 when prosecutors allege Lewis “knowingly obtained or exerted unauthorized control” of a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe with the intent to permanently deprive the owner from “the use or benefit” of that vehicle, court records show.

Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan told Shaw Local that the sheriff’s office had responded to a crash near Woodhaven Lakes, a campground in Sublette, and as they were conducting that investigation the vehicle was reported stolen.

“My understanding is he went into somebody else’s trailer down there, stole the keys and then took the vehicle,” Whelan said.

According to court records, Lewis drove the vehicle on a state highway with a revoked license, was involved in an accident that resulted in damage to that vehicle and fled the scene.

After that crash, Lewis was transported by ambulance to OSF Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota and was not detained, Whelan said.

A subpoena was issued May 12 to the hospital ordering that Lewis’s medical records from that day be turned over to the court, records show.

Whelan said police suspect Lewis was intoxicated while driving.

Lewis’s license was revoked due to previous violations of driving under the influence, court records show.

Lewis was ordered to appear in court at 9 a.m. Wednesday in front of Lee County Judge Jacquelyn D. Ackert. It was to be his first court appearance for the charges filed.

At the hearing, Lee County Assistant State’s Attorney Bridget Schott asked that an arrest warrant be issued because Lewis did not show up. Ackert granted her request.