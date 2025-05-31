Hampshire softball pounds out 14 hits, wins regional championship: Friday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Softball

Hampshire 10, Harlem 2: At Hampshire, the second-seeded Whip-Purs scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning after going down 2-0 en route to winning the Class 4A Hampshire Regional championship over the third-seeded Huskies. It’s Hampshire’s second regional title in three seasons.

The Whips (23-10) move on to play No. 1 Barrington in a Barrington Sectional semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Great team win today! Whippurs take the Regional Championship 10-2. pic.twitter.com/M5wfnxzWhL — Hampshire Softball (@HampshireSftbl) May 31, 2025

The Whips pounded out 14 hits, with five of nine regulars getting two hits. Mia Robinson was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, Chloe Van Horn was 2 for 4 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs, and Addison Edlen (2 for 3) also drove in two runs.

Melissa Johnson and Julissa Akins had two hits apiece, while Sophia Hagevold and Alexa Schuring both had an RBI. Akins tossed five scoreless innings, allowing only one hit, with two strikeouts and two walks.

Antioch 6, Cary-Grove 3: At Cary, the host 10th-seeded Trojans battled hard but fell to the top-seeded Sequoits in the Class 3A Cary-Grove Regional championship. Addison DeSomer had one RBI for C-G (9-20), and Grace Kaiser (run scored) and Olivia Osadzinski each had a double.

Aubrey Lonergan scored two runs and had one hit. Addison Green took the loss, allowing three runs in 5⅔ innings with four walks and four strikeouts.

Boys lacrosse

Barrington 18, Huntley 17: At Woodstock, the second-seeded Red Raiders almost pulled off the upset over the top-seeded Broncos at the Marian Central Sectional championship.