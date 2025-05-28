Addison DeSomer’s homer rallies Cary-Grove Tuesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Softball

Cary-Grove 2, Vernon Hills 1: At Cary, Addison DeSomer hit a two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning, lifting the 10th-seeded Trojans in the Class 3A regional semifinal. DeSomer finished 3 for 3 to support the complete-game effort of Addison Green, who allowed four hits and struck out seven.

Trailing No. 8 Vernon Hills 1-0 in the sixth, Cary-Grove (9-19) got a one-out single from Holly Streit, before DeSomer cleared the fence. Aubrey Lonergan was 2 for 4 with a triple for the Trojans, who will play top-seeded Antioch in the regional final at 4 p.m. Friday.

Prairie Ridge 8, Woodstock 0: At Harvard, Reese Mosolino pitched a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts, and Parker Frey homered, as the top-seeded Wolves won the Class 3A regional semifinal.

Frey finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs, while Adysen Kiddy, Kendra Carroll and Mary-Kate Center added two hits apiece. Kendra Carroll, Kylie Carroll and Emma Dallas had doubles.

Prairie Ridge (24-1-1) advances to Friday’s 4:30 p.m. regional final against No. 6 Harvard.

Harvard 10, Burlington Central 2: At Harvard, Leona Eiccholz struck out 15 and did not allow an earned run in a complete-game performances, as the sixth-seeded and host Hornets won a Class 3A regional semifinal.

Harvard (16-12) received three hits apiece from Ytzel Lopez (two doubles) and Aideliz Renteria. Tallulah Eichholz, Leona Eichholz and Kara Knop added two hits apiece. Knop, Emilee Bush and Emma Ribar also had doubles.

Harvard plays top-seeded Prairie Ridge at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the regional final.

Crystal Lake Central 10, Crystal Lake South 0: At Woodstock, Oli Victorine fired a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 12 and walking one, and the second-seeded Tigers earned a berth in Friday’s 4:30 p.m. Class 3A regional final.

Central (23-6) got two hits apiece from Victorine, Ella Arana, Olivia Shaw (two RBIs) and Adi Waliullah (four RBIs). Kate Show added a triple.

The Tigers will play either No. 3 Kaneland or No. 5 Woodstock North for the regional championship.

Crystal Lake South finishes the season 2-24.

Huntley 11, Dundee-Crown 1: At McHenry, Lyla Ginczycki hit a walk-off, three-run homer in bottom of the fifth inning, as the Red Raiders won the Class 4A regional semifinal.

Huntley received 3-for-4 performances from Sadie Svendsen (double, three RBIs) and Isabella Boskey (two RBIs). Madison Rozanski was 1 for 1 with two RBIs. Winning pitcher Grethen Huber allowed three hits and struck out four in a five-inning complete game.

No. 2 Huntley advances to Friday’s 4:30 p.m. final against either No. 3 Grant or No. 5 McHenry.

Hampshire 7 Rockford East 0: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs won their own Class 4A regional semifinal.

No. 2 Hampshire (23-10) plays No. 3 Harlem or No. 7 Rockford Jefferson in the regional final at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Boys volleyball

Harlem d. Huntley: At Machesney Park, the Red Raiders lost 25-14, 25-10 in the Harlem Regional semifinal.

Baseball

Burlington Central 6, Huntley 1: At Burlington, Jack Person allowed one run in five innings, as the Rockets wrapped up regular-season play with the win. Sam Maglares went 2 for 3 and scored a run for Burlington Central (18-16). Connor Finn was 1 for 1 with a double, and Wagner Viebrock and Matt Simek each had RBI singles.

Huntley (19-15) received two hits apiece from A.J. Putty and Ashton Jones. Putty and T.J. Jakubowski had doubles.

Dundee-Crown 9, Streamwood 4: At Carpentersville, Ryan Pierce went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and an RBI, as the Chargers finished the regular season.

Hayden DeMarsh had a triple and two RBIs for D-C (14-20), and Jared Russell had a single and two RBIs.