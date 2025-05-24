Prairie Ridge boys tennis wins sectional title: Saturday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys tennis

Class 1A Prairie Ridge Sectional: At Crystal Lake, Prairie Ridge’s Jacob Kim captured the singles title and Cole Palese and Tim Jones finished first at doubles as the Wolves won the sectional team title with 26 points. Crystal Lake South took runner-up with 16 points.

The top-four finishers in both singles and doubles all qualify for the state meet.

Kim defeated Crystal Lake South’s Eryk Bucior 6-3, 6-3 for the singles title, while South’s Zeke Boldman defeated Prairie Ridge’s Rory Senese 6-3, 6-2 to take third.

Palese and Jones beat Wolves’ teammates Evan Seegert and Jack Widger 6-1, 6-0 to win the doubles title.

South’s Bayel Muktar and Nazar Muktar beat Belvidere North’s Ben Leake and Ryan Wolfgram 6-1, 1-6, 6-2 to take third.

Class 2A Cary-Grove Sectional: At Cary, Jacobs’ Samuel Santa Ines finished runner-up and Huntley’s Will Geske was third in singles to qualify for the state meet. Santa Ines lost to Barrington’s William Delach 6-4, 6-2 in the championship match. Geske beat Barrington’s Hadi Dossani 6-3, 6-4 to take third.

At doubles, Jacobs’ Augie Nelson and Jack Soto defeated Huntley’s Tanush Gulati and Vivek Yandamuri, with the Red Raiders’ duo retiring after dropping the first set 7-6 (9) and falling behind in the second 4-0. Both teams qualified for state.

Class 1A Lakes Sectional: At Lake Villa, Johnsburg’s Tyler Batt placed second at singles to advance to the state meet. Batt took runner-up to sectional champion Samay Patel of Grayslake Central.

Boys lacrosse

Crystal Lake South 11, McHenry 8: At McHenry, the ninth-seeded Gators knocked off Fox Valley Conference rival McHenry, the No. 8 seed, in their Marian Central Sectional opener.

Drake Lenckus accounted for every point for South, scoring seven goals and assisting on four others. Logan Driscol added two goals and one assists. Braedon Muraski had a goal and one assist.

South will face top-seeded Barrington in a quarterfinal matchup at 9 a.m. Monday.

Prairie Ridge 13, Jacobs 3: At Crystal Lake, the seventh-seeded Wolves defeated the 10th-seeded Golden Eagles to reach the Marian Central Sectional quarterfinals. Prairie Ridge will meet second-seeded Huntley at 9 a.m. Monday.

Baseball

Burlington Central 3, Batavia 2: At Burlington, Zane Pollack had a two-run single to score Chase Powrozek and Liam Schultz in the bottom of the sixth inning for the Rockets (17-16) in a nonconference win. Powrozek had two doubles. Sam Maglares earned the win in relief and Nico Sherry earned the save. Shane Lamberti started and allowed one run in three innings.

Hersey 7, Cary-Grove 5: At Arlington Heights, Brock Iverson was 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI in the Trojans’ (20-12) nonconference loss. Keenan Krysh and Ricky Barnes each drove in a run.

Crystal Lake South 10, Hinsdale South 4: At Crystal Lake, Yandel Ramirez was 2 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs as the Gators (19-11) picked up a nonconference win. Carson Trivellini had two hits, two runs and two RBIs and Brady Diaz (2 for 4), Gabe Bautista and Jackson Lee all had one RBI.

Michael Silvius allowed one hit in three scoreless innings. Julian Redmond struck out five and allowed one run in two innings.

Huntley 8, Antioch 6: At Huntley, T.J. Jakubowski and A.J. Putty had home runs to lead the Red Raiders (19-14) to to a nonconference win. Jakubowski was 3 for 5, adding two doubles, with five RBIs, and Putty was 2 for 3, adding a double, with two RBIs. Huntley also got doubles from Alex Behles (RBI), Eric Suarez and Jack Ezell (2 for 4, two runs). Putty started and gave up one unearned run in five innings with six strikeouts and one hit allowed.

St. Charles North 6, Jacobs 4: At Algonquin, Ryan Tucker (2 for 4) had a double, two runs scored and two RBIs in the Golden Eagles’ (14-19) nonconference loss. Cooper Gulgren (2 for 3) added two doubles and two runs.

Lake Forest 3, Prairie Ridge 2 (12 inn.): At Lake Forest, the Wolves dropped the extra-inning, nonconference contest, with both teams scoring single runs in the 10th. Lake Forest had a walk-off single in the 12th. For Prairie Ridge (25-9-1), Brennan Coyle and Maddon McKim had two hits apiece and Gabe Winkelman drove in a run. Connor Innis started and allowed one run in five innings, striking out four and walking two.

McHenry 10, Yorkville 0 (5 inn.): At McHenry, Carver Cohn (2 for 3) knocked in three runs and Jeffry Schwab had a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Warriors (29-4-1) in a nonconference win. Conner McLean (2 for 2) had a triple and two runs, and Landon Clements, Kaden Wasniewski, Kyle Maness, Zach Readdy and Donovan Christman each had one RBI. Brandon Shannon tossed four shutout innings, allowing two hits with six strikeouts and four walks.