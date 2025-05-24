Chilly weather delays opening of Crystal Lake Main Beach, some local pools

The unseasonably cool weather has delayed the opening of Crystal Lake‘s Main Beach and some local pools and water features.

Main Beach was due to open Saturday, May 24, but the park district announced that’s been postponed. It appears to be a day-to-day decision on the rest of the weekend, and would-be beach-goers are advised to see rainoutline.com for updates.

But with the forecast showing highs in the mid-60s and lows around 50 degrees well into the week ahead, it seems the Memorial Day weekend lake swim may be out this year.

Crystal Lake’s West Beach is scheduled to open at 11 a.m. May 31.

Stingray Bay in Huntley also delayed its season’s start “due to [Saturday’s] high temperatures not reaching our minimum of 68,” the Huntley Park District said, adding “we will try to reopen [Sunday] weather permitting.”

But some outdoor aquatic parks were sticking with their plans to open Memorial Day weekend. As of late Saturday morning, that included Woodstock Water Works and Sunburst Bay Aquatic Center in Cary were among those still planning to open Saturday, May 24, as of late morning.

Check ahead before heading out!