Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Jacobs’ Samuel Santa Ines

Jacobs freshman Samuel Santa Ines celebrates after the Golden Eagles won the Fox Valley Conference Tournament last week in Algonquin. (Photo provided by Samuel Santa Ines)

Name: Samuel Santa Ines

School: Jacobs

Sport: Tennis

Why he was selected: Santa Ines, a freshman, won the No. 1 singles championship at the Fox Valley Conference Tournament, beating Huntley’s Will Geske 6-2, 6-3, as the Golden Eagles earned their second conference title in a row.

For his performance, Santa Ines was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Prairie Ridge softball’s Reese Mosolino, Johnsburg girls track and field’s Stori Hurckes, and Huntley girls track and field’s Dominique Johnson also were nominated.

Santa Ines answered a few questions about his big victory and more.

What did it mean to you to win the No. 1 singles title at the FVC Tournament?

Santa Ines: It meant a lot to win it for myself, as well as for the team. We put in the work the whole season and it paid off in the FVC Tournament.

What has been your most memorable match this season?

Santa Ines: Without a doubt my most memorable match this season was the FVC final against Will Geske. He was undefeated in conference coming into the match and is a tough competitor, so I knew it would be a tough match to pull off, but fortunately things went my way. He beat me pretty convincingly in our first match during the regular season, which made the win even sweeter.

Who are some of the professional players you most enjoy watching?

Santa Ines: Sticking close to my roots with my mother being Indian and my father being Filipino, I would have to say Olympic silver medalist Rajeev Ram for the men and Leylah Fernandez for the women.

What is the toughest part about spring weather in tennis?

Santa Ines: I would have to say the toughest part about playing spring tennis in the midwest is the fluctuating weather conditions. One day it’s 70 degrees and sunny with clear skies, then the next thing you know it’s back to a high of 50 and overcast with strong winds and spotty showers.

What sport that you don’t play would you be good at?

Santa Ines: I would be a good pro bass fisherman. I have a lot of ponds in my neighborhood, and I’m great at knowing what baits to use and where to cast. [Teammate] Augie Nelson and I have gone a few times together and it’s always been a good break from the daily grind of tennis.

What are three of your favorite movies?

Santa Ines: My three favorite movies are “The Black Phone,” “Us,” and my all-time favorite is “The Strangers.” If you can’t already tell, I’m a huge fan of horror movies.

What was your favorite class this year?

Santa Ines: My favorite class this year was strength and conditioning, which obviously helps on the tennis court. We also got to play a fair amount of basketball, which is always fun.

What scares you?

Santa Ines: Not playing my best tennis. I know I can’t win every match, but if I don’t leave it all on the court, I hate feeling like I let my family, coaches and all of my teammates down.

Who is your funniest teammate?

Santa Ines: Two teammates come to mind, Augie Nelson and Rudravir Rathod. Both are seniors who I think are hilarious and equally funny. They made every match fun win or lose, and we’re 100% going to miss them next season. Both of them with Ryan Fulton, another departing senior, were truly the heart of our team this season.

Do you have any hidden talents?

Santa Ines: Yes, I’m a great singer actually. You can ask anybody on the team, and I’m a decent cook as well thanks to my mom who is the best chef I know.