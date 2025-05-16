Jacobs boys tennis repeats as FVC Tournament champs: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys tennis

Fox Valley Conference Tournament: At Algonquin, Jacobs crowned four champions on its way to winning its second straight FVC Tournament title. Jacobs also repeated as the FVC regular season champion.

The Golden Eagles won with 53 points, followed closely by Prairie Ridge (51) and Huntley (44). Cary-Grove (40) was fourth, Crystal Lake Central (31) was fifth and Crystal Lake South (25) was sixth. Dundee-Crown (24) took seventh, Hampshire (22) was eighth and McHenry (21) was ninth.

Jacobs’ Sammy Santa-Ines defeated Huntley’s Will Geske 6-2, 6-3 to win the No. 1 singles title, while teammate Daryan Do beat Crystal Lake South’s Zeke Boldman 6-2, 6-2 for the No. 2 singles title.

Dundee-Crown’s Aarav Shah took third at No. 1 singles, Prairie Ridge’s Jacob Kim was fourth and McHenry’s Mohsin Rizvi was fifth.

Jacobs’ August Nelson and Jack Soto came from behind to beat Prairie Ridge’s Cole Palese and Tim Jones 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 to win the No. 1 doubles championship. At No. 2 doubles, Jacobs’ Ryan Fulton and Soham Kalra defeated Prairie Ridge’s Jack Widger and Evan Seegert 6-3, 6-5 for the title.

Huntley’s Tanush Gulati and Vivek Yandamuri took third at No. 1 doubles, Crystal Lake Central’s Audon Berg and Ryan Spencer were fourth and Cary-Grove’s Ryan Dixon and Lincoln Karlovsky were fifth.

Prairie Ridge’s Odin Bailey was the No. 3 singles champion, defeating Huntley’s Ethan Cronin 6-0, 6-5.

Prairie Ridge’s Mason Bartmess and Eli Loeding beat Jacobs’ Rudra Rathod and Ronnav Deshmukh 6-4, 6-2 to win the No. 3 doubles crown.

Cary-Grove’s Chris Ptaszek and Owen Lonergan were the No. 4 doubles champion, beating Prairie Ridge’s Andrew Eisch and Donald Gregory.

Girls track and field

Class 1A Lena-Winslow Sectional: At Lena, Marian Central freshman Addie Leitzen qualified for the state meet in four events (one individual, three relays) in a big day overall for the Hurricanes. Leitzen won the triple jump title with a leap of 10.47 meters.

The area’s other local champion was Alden-Hebron senior Rileigh Gaddini, who will head to state after winning the shot put with a throw of 10.92 meters.

Marian Central senior Kaitlyn Remke was runner-up in the 300 hurdles (49.6 seconds) to advance.

The Hurricanes will run in three relays at state.

The 4x100 relay of Kaitlyn Remke, Jenna Remke, Kalia Parris and Leitzen finished fourth in 51.73 seconds to beat the state-qualifying standard; the 4x200 team of Lainey Remke, Jenna Remke, Parris and Leitzen took third in 1:48.88 to advance; and the 4x400 of Jenna Remke, Kaitlyn Remke, Parris and Leitzen took fourth in 4:19.68.

Softball

Prairie Ridge 13, McHenry 3 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Adysen Kiddy went 3 for 5 with a home run, double, five RBIs and three runs scored as the Wolves finished off the Fox Valley Conference season with a 17-1 record. Parker Frey went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs, Bella Moore was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI and Autumn Ledgerwood (2 for 3) drove in two runs. Reese Mosolino had four strikeouts in four innings, allowing two runs.

Lyla Oeffling hit a solo homer for the Warriors. Danica McCarthy was 2 for 3 with a double and Natalie Bender drove in one.

Dundee-Crown 9, Cary-Grove 7: At Cary, a six-run fifth powered the Chargers to an FVC win against the Trojans. Jordyn Jeffs was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Abigail Hsu was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Kerrigan Svec and Madysen Schillaci both drove in a run. Reese Westland earned the win, allowing two earned runs in six innings with four strikeouts.

Aubrey Lonergan was 3 for 5 with two triples and three RBIs for C-G. Megan Koski and Paityn Ahlquist (2 for 4, two runs) both drove in a run.

Jacobs 11, Crystal Lake South 1 (6 inn.): At Algonquin, Audrey Wetzel struck out seven in six innings and allowed one run in the FVC win for the Golden Eagles. Molly Hoch (2 for 4, two runs), Kendall Davignon (2 for 4) and Talia Di Silvio (two runs) each had two RBIs. Olivia Fillipp scored three runs.

Riley Barda had a double and RBI for South.

Woodstock 16, Waukegan 3 (4 inn.): At Woodstock, Tipper Axelson (3 for 3) had two doubles and three RBIs and Maddie Graunke had a double, four RBIs and two runs scored as the Blue Streaks rolled to a nonconference win. Aya Mosley was 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs. Megan Kuiper struck out six in 2⅔ innings and didn’t allow a hit.

Baseball

Marengo 8, Marian Central 0 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, Michael Kirchhoff (2 for 3, three RBIs) and Brady Kentgen (2 for 3, RBI) each collected two doubles in a nonconference win for the Indians. Quinn Lechner was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs and Drew Litchfield (2 for 3, RBI) and Maverick Shines (2 for 3) each had a double. Alex Johnson threw five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out four.