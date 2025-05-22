Prairie Ridge boys track and field wins IHSA sectional title: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys track and field

Class 2A Marmion Sectional: At Aurora, Prairie Ridge won the team sectional after qualifying four individuals and three relay teams to the IHSA state meet.

The Wolves finished first after scoring 94 points, edging out North Chicago by three points. Woodstock North (62) placed fifth, Richmond-Burton (60) finished sixth, Woodstock (56) earned eighth, Johnsburg (48.5) took ninth, Marengo (33.5) placed 10th and Harvard (13) tied for 11th.

Alexander Trejo qualified for state after finishing second at the 110 meter-hurdles in 15.07 seconds and third in the 300 hurdles at 41.25. Jacob Prechel won the 400 (49.77) while Logan Thennes took second at the long jump (6.36) and Nick Flaugher finished runner-up (13.33) at the triple jump.

The Wolves 4x100 relay of Thennes, Colin Witowski, Flaugher and Trejo won at 42.99 while the 4x800 team of Thomas Henry, Steven Randles, Kye Gunter and Bodhi Lee took second at 8:09.52. PR’s 4x400 team of Flaugher, Lee, Witowski and Prechel took third at 3:27.70.

Woodstock North’s Braelan Creighton won the pole vault (4.48), JR Fadahunsi took second at the 400 (51.33) and Adan Castaneda placed fifth at the 200 (22.38). R-B’s Riley Shea placed runner-up at the discus (42.88) while the 4x400 relay team of Jayson Wold, Nick Kyes, Joe Kyes and Oscar Bonilla won at 3:24.97. The 4x800 team of Gavin McInnis, Forest Wells, Tristen Miller and Bonilla took fourth at 8:16.33.

Woodstock’s Ellery Shutt won the 3,200 (9:35.12) and took third in the 1,600 (4:30.12) while Milo McLeer finished runner-up in the 1,600 (4:28.94). Connor Calvin-Garcia placed third in the pole vault (4.03) and Ty Steponaitis placed fourth in the triple jump (13.05).

Johnsburg’s Brett Centnarowicz won the discus (43.03) and placed second at the shot put (13.65). The Skyhawks’ Kainon Ancog took third at the pole vault (4.03) and Grady Smith placed third at the 3,200 (9:38.33).

The Marengo 4x200 team of Damien Buol, Michael Gieseke, Grant Heimsoth and Jackson Heimsoth qualified after taking second (1:30.29) and Heimsoth took third in the 200 (22.21). Harvard’s Braden Wittum won the shot put at 15.30.

Boys lacrosse

Huntley 11, Cary-Grove 8: At Cary, the Red Raiders won their fifth straight Fox Valley Conference championship after continuing their game that started Thursday night. Cam Abordo scored four goals, SJ Engmann added three while Bobby Pupich, Joey Ferrara, Dom Scarpelli and Michael Boniak each scored a goal.

Boylan Catholic 12, Burlington Central 11: At Burlington in the Marian Central Sectional, the Rockets couldn’t win their playoff opener. Central ended its season at 8-6.

Girls soccer

Dundee-Crown 7, Round Lake 0: At the Class 3A Dundee-Crown Regional, Rylie Mensik scored five goals to lead the Chargers to a regional-title appearance. Lizbeth Romero Gonzalez and Xitlaly Terran each also scored for D-C (8-9-2) while Kiara Arguello made three saves in net.

The Chargers will play Barrington for the regional championship Friday.

Jacobs 8, Guilford 0: At the Class 3A Huntley Regional, Gabby Wojtarowicz scored four goals to help the Golden Eagles advance. Avery Michalak, Kayla Konkey, Braelyn Schwartz and Kylie Deegan each also scored for Jacobs (8-7-4).

Huntley 9, Hampshire 0: At the Class 3A Huntley Regional, three Red Raiders scored multiple goals to lead their team to the regional championship. Sophie Bator, Sofia Bruns and Bella Fusco each scored two goals for Huntley (16-1-3) while Maddie Cummings, Maizie Nickle and Avery Suess each also scored a goal.

The Red Raiders will play Jacobs for the regional title Friday.

Burlington Central 2, Woodstock North 0: At the Class 2A Sycamore Regional, the Rockets picked up a win to advance to the regional title. Central (10-10) will play Sycamore for the regional title Friday.

Carmel 1, Prairie Ridge 0: At the Class 2A Deerfield Regional, the Wolves their season with a loss against the Corsairs. PR ended the year at 8-6-3.

Baseball

Johnsburg 3, Sandwich 2 (10 inn.): At the Class 2A Johnsburg Regional, Jack Thompson hit a game-winning double into center field in the bottom of the 10th inning to drive in the winning run. Kaeden Frost also drove in a run for the Skyhawks (22-8), starter Evan Pohl struck out 12 batters over 6 2/3 innings while Deegan Turner threw scoreless 3 1/3 innings of relief.

Johnsburg will play North Boone for the regional title Saturday.

North Boone 3, Marian Central 1: At the Class 2A Johnsburg Regional, the Hurricanes ended their season with a loss in the regional semifinals. Adam Wrzos knocked in Marian’s (11-25) lone run off a triple to right field in the third inning. Hurricanes starter Colin Kowalsky threw a complete games, allowing two earned runs off four hits with five strikeouts.

Girls lacrosse

Burlington Central 20, McHenry 10: At Burlington in the Huntley Sectional, the Rockets ran away with a commanding win to start the playoffs. Central (5-9) will play Huntley in the sectional quarterfinals Monday.

Softball

Cary-Grove 12, Vernon Hills 10: At Cary, the Trojans turned 13 hits into 12 runs to end their regular season with a win. Grace Kaiser hit a home run and knocked in three runs while Paityn Ahlquist also homered for C-G (8-20).