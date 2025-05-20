Animals all OK after Island Lake fire Tuesday

The owner of Happy Tails Ranch in Island Lake was able to keep a fire from spreading by using an extinguisher on the flames until firefighters arrived, Wauconda Fire District officials said in a release.

Firefighters were called at 7:48 a.m. Tuesday for a structure fire in a barn housing ducks and chickens at 4319 Roberts Road. They arrived less than three minutes after the initial call to find smoke coming from the rear of the barn, according to the release.

The property owner had noticed the smoke, called 911, then entered the barn with the fire extinguisher to control the blaze until firefighters arrived. Firefighters put out the remaining fire, according to the release.

The fire was believed caused by a heat lamp that was knocked over onto hay, and the fire had started to spread to the structure, according to district officials.

The barn owner was treated and released on the scene by crews from the Grayslake Fire Protection District, according to the release. Damage to the barn was estimated at $5,000, and firefighters left the scene by 8:30 a.m., officials said.

The Wauconda Fire District reminded residents to use caution with heat lamps which can easily be knocked over, especially when free-range animals are present.

According to its website, Happy Tails is a dog training and boarding business.