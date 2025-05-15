Dominique Johnson, Huntley, run away with sectional title

Huntley’s Dominique Johnson is greeted by coach Jennifer Garza after competing in the long jump in the Class 3A Huntley Girls Track and Field Sectional on Wednesday in Huntley.

HUNTLEY – Huntley, with 159 points, easily rolled to the Class 3A Huntley Sectional title Wednesday night for the program’s fourth sectional championship in a row.

Hampshire was a distant second with 78 points.

Dominique Johnson paced the Red Raiders, who last week won the Fox Valley Conference Meet by almost 100 points, with first-place efforts in the triple jump and long jump. The Miami-bound Johnson jumped 13.18 meters in the triple jump and 6.17 meters in the long jump.

Haley Rahman claimed top honors in the 1,600 with a time of 5:09.27.

Huntley claimed top honors in all four relays. The Red Raiders’ 4x800 winning relay team consisted of Morgan Sauber, Cori Kilvinger, Aspen Maldonado and Rahman (9:31.74).

The champion 4x100 that finished in 47.82 seconds was made up of Johnson, Reagan Ellis, Emily Byers and Addison Busam.

On the winning 4x200 were Johnson, Byers, Ellis and Busam (1:40.90). Huntley finished the night by winning the 4x400 relay. The quartet was made of Ava Acevedo, Myla Wade, Neveah Fonjo and Byers (4:00.43).

Wade qualified for the state meet with a second-place finish in the 400, finishing in 58.40 seconds.

“It was amazing,“ Wade said. “I was shocked.”

Huntley’s Emily Byers, right, hands off to teammate Addison Busam in the 400-meter relay in IHSA Class 3A Girls Sectional Track and Field Meet action at Red Raider Stadium on the campus of Huntley High School in Huntley on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald)

Other state qualifiers for the sectional champs were Elena Fetzer (second place, shot put; 12.28 meters), Sienna Robertson (second, discus; 41.31), Brianna Felde (third, shot put; 11.99) and Busam (third, 200).

Hampshire got a victory from Alyssa Garcia in the 400 (58.40).

“I was really focused,” Garcia said. “I conserved my energy on the curves and had enough gas at the end.”

Kassidy Papa took top honors in the pole vault (3.50 meters)

Hampshire qualified in all four relays with second-place efforts behind Huntley. In the 4x800 relay, the team consisted of Miya Moraga, Hannah Jones, Reese Long and Kaley Byhre (9:38.77).

The 4x100 relay was made of Papa, Garcia, Maya Ligon and Chinae Ukachukwu (48.61). The runner-up 4x200 relay quartet consisted of Papa, Ligo and Ukachukwa and Jmrya McCoy (1:43.80).

In the 4x400 relay, Hampshire’s team was Ligon, Byhrem, Garcia and Ava Sanchez (4:01.16). Haley Homola qualified for state with a fifth-place finish in the shot put (11.37 meters).

DeKalb’s Alyssa Tumminaro competes in the pole vault in IHSA Class 3A Girls Sectional Track and Field Meet action at Red Raider Stadium on the campus of Huntley High School in Huntley on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald)

DeKalb was fourth with 56 points.

Northern Michigan recruit Alyssa Tumminaro was second in the pole vault (3.50 meters).

“It feels great to qualify for state again,” the DeKalb senior said. “I want to make it to the finals and make it to the podium.”

The Barbs’ Angela Gary qualified for state in the discus with a fourth-place effort (35.26).

Cary-Grove, behind wins from Olivia Parker (100 hurdles, 15.45 seconds; 300 hurdles, 44.35), took seventh with 47.5 points.

Jacobs was eighth with 44 points.

Hudson Szymonik won the 3,200 meters for the Golden Eagles with a time of 11:29.88.

“It means a lot to qualify for the state finals for a second straight year,” the Jacobs senior said. “I will have less nerves this year.”

Jacobs’ Carly Uehlein qualified with a fourth-place finish in the shot put (11.59 meters).

Jacobs’ Hudson Szymonik is greeted at the finish line after winning the 3200-meter run in IHSA Class 3A Girls Sectional Track and Field Meet action at Red Raider Stadium on the campus of Huntley High School in Huntley on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald)

