Driver injured in crash along Route 14 in downtown Cary

A driver suffered injuries from a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at a curved intersection along Route 14 in downtown Cary, officials reported.

The Cary Fire Protection District responded to a call at 11:07 a.m. Tuesday to the intersection of West Main Street and Route 14 for a reported crash with injuries. First responders arrived to a “two-vehicle crash with moderate to heavy damage,” Deputy Chief Mark Pelletreau said in a news release.

An adult woman driver was trapped in her car from the damage. Firefighters extricated her and she was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Barrington with moderate injuries. Both people in the second vehicle were evaluated at the scene and declined further medical treatment, according to the release.

Eastbound lanes of Route 14 were closed for approximately 30 minutes after the crash, which is being investigated by the Cary Police Department.