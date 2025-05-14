CL Central co-op girls lacrosse wins 5th straight FVC title: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls lacrosse

Crystal Lake Central co-op 13, Huntley 8: At Huntley, Crystal Lake Central won the Fox Valley Conference championship for the fifth year in a row.

Fiona Lemke scored five goals for Central, which has never lost an FVC match. Anna Starr and Addie Bechler added four goals apiece.

Girls soccer

Jacobs 7, Crystal Lake South 0: At Crystal Lake, Gabby Wojtarowicz scored four goals to become Jacobs’ all-time leading goal scorer and also had two assists in the FVC match. Kylie Deegan added two goals and an assist, and Braelyn Schwartz also scored.

Cary-Grove 5, Dundee-Crown 2: At Carpentersville, Julia Valaitis had two goals and an assist, as the Trojans captured the FVC match. Ella St. Onge, Malaina Kurth and Brynn Harasimowicz also scored. Kurth, Sam Skerl and St. Onge had assists as well.

Charlene Hernandez and Rylie Mensik scored for D-C (7-9-2). Oliva Holic assisted on both goals.

Crystal Lake Central 6, Hampshire 0: At Crystal Lake, Ella Bechler scored a hat trick for the Tigers in the FVC match. Addison Schaffer, Hadley Ferrero and Avery Watson also scored.

Siena Smiejek earned the shutout with seven saves.

Baseball

Woodstock 15, Harvard 5: At Harvard, Cayden Holtzee went 3 for 4 with a two-run single, as the Blue Streaks completed the suspended Kishwaukee River Conference game by stretching their season-best winning streak to four games.

Trevor Cote, Devin Haggerty (double), Chace Waterson and Everett Flannery (double) each had two hits. Flannery had three RBIs and a stolen base. Noah Rodriguez pitched five innings of one-run ball in relief, striking out seven for Woodstock (8-15, 4-9).

Ryan Bennett (triple) and Cole Coffer (RBI double) each had two hits for Harvard (5-21, 1-13) in its KRC finale.

Burlington Central 8, Woodstock North 7: At Burlington, Jake Johnson doubled and scored twice, and Sam Maglares drove in two runs for the Rockets (15-13) in the nonconference game.

Woodstock North (9-14) got two doubles from Parker Halihan.

McHenry 10, Marian Central 0: At Woodstock, Landon Clements was 3 for 4 with a double, three runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases in the nonconference game. Kyle Maness and Jeffry Schwab each had two hits for McHenry (25-4-1). Schwab doubled and stole two bases. Bennett Baumann allowed six hits in six shutout innings.

Jaxson Christensen was 2 for 3 for Marian Central (9-23).

Marengo 10, Forreston 0: At Forreston, Brady Kentgen and Michael Kirchhoff homered for the Indians in their nonconference win, and Ryan Heuser allowed two hits with eight strikeouts in a six-inning complete game. Heuser, Kentgen, Drew Litchfield and Alten Bergbreiter each had two hits for Marengo (20-8). Kirchhoff’s home run was a three-run shot.

Ashton-Franklin Center 22, Alden-Hebron 8: At Hebron, Christian Nunez was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Alden-Hebron (5-16). Hoyt Miles and Johnny Misiek also drove in two runs each for the Giants.

Softball

Marengo 13, Sandwich 3: At Marengo, the Indians won their KRC finale, as Arianna Rodriguez went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Kylee Jensen homered. Jensen, Gracie Gieseke, Gabby Christopher, Elizabeth White and Alyssa Pollnow had two hits apiece. Pollnow and Christopher doubled. Jozsa Christiansen went the distance in the circle for Marengo (23-9, 11-3).

Richmond-Burton 11, Plano 0: At Plano, Hailey Holtz pitched a five-inning no-hitter, homered, doubled and drove in three runs for the Rockets in their KRC game. Gabby Hird, Rebecca Lanz (double, four RBIs) and Ellie Smith also had two hits apiece for R-B (20-8, 10-3). Lilly Kwapniewski added a triple. Holtz struck out 10 and walked one.

Johnsburg 5, Harvard 4: At Johnsburg, Kayla Riener’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Skyhawks the walk-off win in KRC action. Riener finished 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for Johnsburg (12-15, 6-8). Sarah Nethaway was 2 for 3 with a double and three runs scored. Hannah Braun also doubled. Joree Tibbs pitched a complete game for the Skyhawks, striking out six and not allowing an earned run.

For Harvard (13-11, 8-5), Tallulah Eichholz tripled and went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two stolen bases.

Woodstock 4, Woodstock North 2: At Woodstock, Tipper Axelson homered and doubled in the KRC game, and the Blue Streaks (7-18, 2-12) won for only the seventh time this season. Winning pitcher Megan Kuiper struck out 15 in a complete-game effort. She allowed two hits and three walks.

Mackenzie Schnulle had both hits, including a double, for Woodstock North (11-9, 8-5).

Lakes 9, Crystal Lake South 4: At Lake Villa, Riley Sturm was 2 for 4 with an RBI for Crystal Lake South (1-2) in its nonconference loss. Riley Barda and Lily Dittrich had doubles for the Gators.

Ashton-Franklin Center 14, Alden-Hebron 4: At Hebron, Hayden Smith went 2 for 3 for the Giants.