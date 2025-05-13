Marengo man, 19, dies from injuries in motorcycle crash Saturday

First responders work the scene of a motorcycle crash near Marengo on Saturday, May 10, 2025. Officials reported days later that the 19-year-old motorcyclist died from his injuries. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

A 19-year-old Marengo man has died following a motorcycle crash that happened Saturday near the intersection of County Line Road and Harmony Road near Marengo, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday news release.

The sheriff’s office did not name the man, but said a preliminary investigation found a 2018 Indian Scout was traveling south on County Line Road when the driver “lost control of the motorcycle for unknown reasons and failed to navigate the curve.”

The sheriff’s office said the motorcycle left the roadway the driver, who was the only person on the motorcycle, was ejected. The driver was taken to Northwestern Huntley Hospital and later pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts were called to crash site at 3:24 p.m. Saturday, fire district spokesperson Alex Vucha said in a Saturday news release.

Vucha said first responders arrived to find a motorcycle in a ditch and a bystander administering CPR to the driver. A medical helicopter was requested and landed in a nearby field, but Vucha said the man was taken to a local hospital.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the crash, according to the sheriff’s release.