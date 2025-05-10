2 crashes in Marengo within moments; motorcycle driver taken to hospital in critical condition

Two accidents were reported within moments of each other Saturday in Marengo. (Capitol News Illinois)

Calls came in for help at two separate crashes within a minute of each other Saturday in Marengo, authorities said.

A call for aid came into the Marengo Fire and Rescue District at 3:24 p.m. of a single motorcycle crash at Harmony and County Line roads. The single-occupant motorcycle was traveling west on Harmony Road with a group of motorcycles when it crashed, Chief John Kimmel said.

Alhough a call was made for helicopter transport, the male driver was taken to Northwestern Memorial Medical Center in Huntley by ambulance. He was in critical condition, Kimmel said.

The crash is under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, which sent out a notice about 5 p.m. saying Harmony Road was still closed.

A second call came into the district at 3:25 p.m. for help at a two-vehicle crash at Kishwaukee Valley and Olcott roads. Five people were riding in a small passenger vehicle that collided with a pickup truck occupied only by the driver, Kimmel said.

All had minor injuries. This accident also is under investigation by the sheriff’s office.