Jacobs edges McHenry, Hampshire tops Burlington Central in baseball: Friday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

Jacobs 3, McHenry 1: At McHenry, Spencer Drummond allowed just four hits and struck out seven to lead the Golden Eagles to a Fox Valley Conference win over the Warriors. Ryan Tucker homered and drove in all three runs for Jacobs. Jeffry Schwab had an RBI for McHenry.

Hampshire 7, Burlington Central 0: At Burlington, Shane Pfeiffer homered and drove in four runs as the Whip-Purs took FVC contest. Wilson Wemhoff dominated on the mound for Hampshire, allowing two hits and striking out nine. Zane Pollack and Bennek Braden had hits for Burlington.

Crystal Lake South 11, Cary-Grove 1 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Christian Alther had a three-run double to spark the Gators to the win over the Trojans in the FVC. Carson Trivellini, Yandel Ramirez, Liam Sullivan and Jackson Lee had a pair of RBIs each for South. Keenan Krysh had the lone hit of the day for C-G.

Prairie Ridge 8, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Crystal Lake, Danny Savas went the distance, allowing just three hits while striking out eight to lead the Wolves to an FVC win over the Tigers. Brennan Coyle and Karson Stiefer both had two hits and two RBIs.

Zion-Benton 11, Harvard 1 (5 inn.): At Zion, Cole Coffer doubled and drove in a run for Harvard.

Rochelle 14, Marengo 10: At Marengo, the Hubs plated 10 runs in the second inning, and the Indians couldn’t battle back in a nonconference contest. Alten Bergbreiter and Caden Oine had a pair of RBIs each for Marengo (18-8).

Marian Central 14, Westmont 9: At Woodstock, Jaxson Christiansen doubled and drove in four runs as the Hurricanes scored 10 times in the fourth to earn the win. Jackson Hatfield, Owen Nuezil and Adam Wrzos had two RBIs each for Marian.

Boys track and field

Kane County Invite: At St. Charles, Dundee-Crown finished fifth, Burlington Central was 10th and Hampshire took 13th. Oreoluwa Sobodu was dominant for D-C, winning the 100 and 200 meters and joining Anthony Spain, Terrion Spencer and Eddie Bailey to win the 4x100 relay.

Gavin Klingberg finished third in the 300 hurdles for Burlington Central.

Ron Gummerson Invite: At Hoffman Estates, Jacobs finished runner-up to Prospect. Woodstock North took 13th and Richmond-Burton 15th. Matt Scardina won the 100 and 200 meters for Jacobs. Max Sudrzynski won the 800, and the team of Scardina, Kieran Nally, Jackson Cook and Khristos Oludimu won the 4x100 relay and the 4x200 relay for the Golden Eagles. Prince Barnes was the discus champion.

Richmond-Burton’s Gavin McInnis, Forest Wells, Tristen Miller and Oscar Bonilla won the 4x800 relay.

Bill Jackson Invite: At Lockport, Huntley finished sixth in the A level in the A-B-C Meet. Dominic Giuseffi, Vincent Costa, Jordan Oruche and Zach Rysavy won the 4x200 relay for Huntley.

Softball

Bradford (Wisc.) 2, Richmond-Burton 0: At Richmond, Madison Kunzer struck out 10 as the Rockets fell to the Red Devils in a nonconference contest. Emerson Herrick had the lone hit for R-B.

Huntley 17, Crystal Lake South 1 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Katelyn Bayness (three runs), Ava McFadden (two runs) and Madison Rozanski (3 for 4) drove in three runs apiece, and Huntley scored 10 runs in the fourth inning for the FVC win. Isabella Boskey (3 for 3) and Sadie Svendsen both had two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs. Layla Olson struck out seven in three innings.

Girls lacrosse

Huntley 19, Hampshire 3: At Huntley, the Red Raiders rolled to an FVC win against the Whips.