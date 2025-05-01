Prairie Ridge’s Emma Dallas throws no-hitter: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Softball

Prairie Ridge 11, Crystal Lake South 0 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Emma Dallas threw a no-hitter to help the Wolves keep pace at the top of the Fox Valley Conference standings. Dallas struck out 12 batters and allowed three walks while Kylie Carroll drove in four runs and Autumn Ledgerwood hit a home run for Prairie Ridge.

Riley Barda, Alli Lieflander and Riley Sturm each drew a walk for South.

Burlington Central 5, Dundee-Crown 1: At Carpentersville, the Rockets used timely hitting to pick up a conference win. Nina Garcia drove in two runs and Kelsey Covey brought home another for Central. Rockets starter Isabelle Reed struck out six batters and allowed one earned run off a hit over 6 1/3 innings.

Josie Sheldon knocked in a run for the Chargers.

Crystal Lake Central 11, Cary-Grove 2: At Cary, Adi Waliullah drove in four runs off four hits to help the Tigers cruise to a win. Cassidy Murphy brought home two runs while Tigers starter Makayla Malone threw a complete game, striking out seven batters and allowing two earned runs for Central.

Aubrey Lonergan brought in two runs for the Trojans.

Baseball

Burlington Central 11, Jacobs 2: At Burlington, Chase Powrozek threw a complete game and struck out seven batters to help the Rockets pull out a FVC win. Powrozek didn’t allow an earned run on three hits while Bennek Braden drove in three runs off one hit for Central.

Gavin Grummer and Aaden Colon each had a hit for the Golden Eagles.

McHenry 9, Crystal Lake Central 1: At Crystal Lake, the Warriors turned eight hits into nine runs to earn a FVC win. Conner McLean drove in three runs off two hits while Landon Clements, Kaden Wasniewski and Kyle Maness each brought home two for McHenry. Starter Bryson Elbrecht threw four innings and allowed one run off four hits with two strikeouts.

Ethan Wolf knocked in a run for the Tigers.

Crystal Lake South 10, Huntley 8: At Crystal Lake, the Gators held off a late rally to pick up a win. Carson Trivellini brought home two runs while Nolan Dabrowski, Christian Alther, Nick Stowasser, Michael Silvius and Xander Shevchenko each finished with an RBI for South. Trivellini came in to throw an inning of scoreless relief, striking out three batters.

Dylan Visvadra drove in three runs for the Red Raiders while Drew Borkowski hit a home run.

Prairie Ridge 6, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, Owen Satterlee threw a complete game and struck out seven batters in the Wolves’ FVC win. Satterlee didn’t allow an earned run off one hit with three walks. Karson Stiefer, Maddon McKim, Connor Innis and Riley Golden each brought home a run for Prairie Ridge.

Ryan Pierce had the Chargers’ lone hit.

Sandwich 4, Woodstock North 3: At Sandwich, the Thunder couldn’t overcome an early deficit. Parker Halihan and Jack Wollpert each knocked in a run for North.

Girls soccer

Richmond-Burton 8, Marengo 0: At Richmond, Maddie Seyller and Sydney Frericks each had a hat trick to help the Rockets advance in the Kiskwaukee River Conference Tournament quarterfinals. Blake Frericks and Abby Leslie each also scored for R-B.

The Rockets will play the winner of Johnsburg/Plano in the KRC Tournament semifinals Monday.

Marian Central 7, Westminster Christian 1: At Elgin, Adriana Wrzos tallied a hat trick to lead the Hurricanes to a commanding win. Natalee Henkel added two goals while Kailie Rosato and Jordan Cheng each had one for Marian.

Boys tennis

Jacobs 5, Huntley 2: At Huntley, the Golden Eagles picked up a commanding win. No. 2 singles Daryan Do (6-2, 7-6), No. 1 doubles August Nelson/Jack Soto (7-6, 6-4), No. 2 doubles Ryan Fulton/Soham Kalra (7-6, 3-6, 6-2), No. 3 doubles Rudra Rathod/Ronnav Deshmukh (6-3, 6-4) and No. 4 doubles Kurtis Kornatoski/Dylan Heard (6-2, 6-0) each won their matches.

No. 1 singles Will Geske (6-3, 6-3) and No. 3 singles Ethan Cronin (6-2, 6-2) each won for Huntley.

Girls lacrosse

Huntley 25, Burlington Central 0: At Burlington, Mya Holmberg scored her 100th career goal to help the Red Raiders win. Holmberg and Katie Ferrara each scored five goals while Savannah Stone made four saves in goal in the shutout for Huntley.