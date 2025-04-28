McHenry County property transfers: April 21, 2025

Algonquin

Lissner Trust to Samuel M. McCully, 921 Eineke Blvd., $371,000

Gerardo Morfin, Jr. to Julia Meyer, 1640 Cumberland Parkway, $410,000

Peter J. Wilhelm to David E. Chrest and Ilona S. Debosz, 330 Partridge Court, $412,000

Lauren A. Murphy to Mykola and Hanna Marusych, 3007 Talaga Drive, $350,000

Calatlantic Group LLC to Serena Simich and Zachary Uchiek, 379 W. Point Circle, $557,500

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Anzarul Haque and Deeba Chishti, 4240 Wanderlust Drive, $557,500

Daniel Doerrfeld to Mateusz and Dariusz Majerczak, 10307 Lund Ave., $351,000

David W. Wascher to Michael P. Lenehan, 19 Brixton Court, $380,000

Kevin F. Garstmayr to Paul Sieckza and Carissa Cornwell, 631 Orchard Court, $368,500

Cary

Patrick M. Walsh to Adam T. Werntz and Sarah L. Baizer, 427 Wentworth Circle, $507,500

Jorge Bustamante to Andrew J. Robinson and Martha Malej, 219 Mary Lane, $355,000

Michael R. Thompson to Genevieve A. Nigro, 58 New Haven Drive 58, $250,500

Ridgefield Homes LLC to Joanna Villagrana, 120 E. Main Street, $400,000

US Bank Trust NA Trustee to Zachary and Nicole Adee, 340 Alma Terrace, $299,000

Susan Behm to Jonathan and Bridgette Hess, 322 Foxford Drive, $525,000

Michael K. McCoy to Daniel and Denisse Sarzynski, 886 Royal Glen Drive, $490,000

Crystal Lake

Calatlantic Group LLC to Samel and Megan Greene, 1143 White Oak Circle, $370,000

Darryl G. Hurmi to Anya Naumovski and Cameron Hosimer, 1556 Brompton Lane, $320,000

Calatlantic Group LLC to Adedeji Sijuade and Motunrayo Afolayan, 1137 White Oak Circle, $320,000

Calatalntic Group LLC to Christopher and Suzanne Kelly, 1136 White Oak Circle, $340,000

Barry S. Wolfinson to John Moynihan and Erin Clements, 6819 Rhode Island Trail, $430,000

Christopher L. Stevens to Mark and Danielle Gray, 7457 Foxfire Drive, $534,000

Calatlantic Group LLC to Abhinav Gundapuneni and Preethi Pinninti, 1133 White Oak Circle, $370,000

Helen Tesfaye to Vicki and Jim Cook, 550 Silver Aspen Circle 550, $281,000

Dailey Trust to Austin and Gabrielle Wade, 1692 Stockton Lane, $365,000

Schneider Trust to Samuel and Kaylie Roach, 773 Northampton Drive, $307,500

Otto Trust to Wesley and Priscilla Williams, $5904 Juanita Vista, $55,000

Denise L. Bradstreet to Milorad Golijan and Maria Ivanova, 1074 Barlina Road, $343,000

Calatlantic Group LLC to Pritchard Kussasira, 1141 White Oak Circle, $340,000

Sean W. McElroy to Robert P. Mullen, 222 Glen Ave., $310,000

Calatlantic Group LLC to Colin M. Leverenz, 1149 White Oak Circle, $344,000

Howard S. Thorson, Jr. to Donna Mikkali, 55 East Street, $240,000

Kathryn Clemans to Sandra A. Myers, 4312 Riverside Drive, $365,000

Brenda Botello to Stephen Sikora, 3111 Rogers Road, $585,000

Harvard

Kathleen R. Felice to Kellie Wade, 706 Thompson Street, $177,000

Stauss Family Farm LTD to Joseph and Megan Karolus, 16910 Streit Road, $476,000

Phyllis M. Jacobs to Xavier Nevoraski and Michelle Dorfler, 1306 Garfield Street, $307,000

Elizabeth E. Lehmann to Margaret Ackland, 602 Deerpath Road, $325,000

Iesha Latonya Karim to Susanne and James Job, 569 Sandy Court, $195,000

Huntley

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Prashant Karn and Vijaya Verma, 10230 McMahon Way, $377,500

Ortwerth Trust to Julie and Daniel Davidson, 11371 Greenway Drive, $4,830,000

Jim R. Schwartz to Todd and Laura Reed, 11940 Cape Cod Lane, $470,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Kalaiarasan Palanisamy and Padmapriya Subramanian, 9903 Jonamac Ave., $550,000

Dawn Oherron to Baktiiar Beishekeev and Saikal Shailobekova, 9844 Cummings Street, $330,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Nicolas DeFrancisco and Haley Vandevelde, 10228 McMahon Way, $367,000

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Philip and Abigail Porcelli, 11332 Trenton Street, $496,500

Sulaski Trust to Gayle Polovina, 10612 Wheatlands Way, $410.000

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Emir Zymberi and Arbnora Spahiu, 11361 Saxony Street, $585,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to McKenna and Mauricio Galarza, 12435 Skeels Street, $559,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Navneet Henry and Mandeep Singh, 12740 Griffith Street, $564,000

Island Lake

Dontae W. Ontiveros to Jessica Pupich and Andrew Villareal, 3022 Max Court, $250,000

Johnsburg

Frutiger Trust to Jay and Surah Hunzinger Goldberg, 2217 Red Oak Lane, $650,000

Andrew J. Heilgeist to Thomas Mason, 3706 Hamlin Drive, $255,000

Brian E. Murphy to Mary Campbell, 3402 Chellington Drive, $520,000

Lake in the Hills

Jason Hernandez to Byamba Erdene Byambajav and Nyambileg Jamsranjav, 252 Village Creek Drive, $232,000

DB Mim I LLC to Stephen Kuta and Jamie Wieckiewicz, 4760 Highwood Lane, $425,000

Juan C. Lopez to Alexis Flores and Delyla Meza, 1521 Monroe Street, $287,000

Mark D. Hufford to Tanya and William Legare, 1176 Prides Run, $480,000

Frank A. Mendez to Rosana Aboytes, $503 Cheyenne Drive, $260,000

Marengo

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Freddy Hernandez and Stephanie Chagoya, 975 Courtney Drive, $400,000

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Kathy and Larry Horton, 1120 Stonegate Drive, $378,000

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Victoria Ekechi, 970 Courtney Lane, $385,000

Raymond Dittman to Ryan and Heather Dreher, 22113 Carmack Road, $549,000

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Ryan and Veronica Differding, 960 Courtney Lane, $400,000

Jeziorowski Properties LLC to Zbigniew and Dorota Strzemieczny, 956 Meadow Lane, $335,000

JS Investment Group LLC to Thomas and Therese Stahl, 952 Partridge Circle, $281,000

Richmond

Thomas A. Peterson to Mary Ann Johnson, 400 Cunat Blvd 1A, $127,500

Ringwood

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Victoria Strid, 4914 Patty Lane, $51,500

Spring Grove

Judy Olson to Daniel and Kimberly Rygiel, 1518 Spruce Street, $475,000

Wonder Lake

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Danuta Glab, 6411 Juniper Drive, $280,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Colleen Schoenberger and Robert Staley, 6441 Juniper Drive, $274,000

Timothy J. Curtis to Ana Rosales and Maria Milan, 5114 Lear Street, $235,000

La Brenda Leathers to Geraldine Asciutto and Ronda Groth, 8404 Redbud Court, $242,500

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Joseph Eckert, 660 Linden Trail, $266,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Fernando Payan Maldonado and Madeline Lake, 6809 Willow Drive, $370,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Ivan and Marilu Moreno, 6610 Linden Trail C, $265,000

Veller Trust to Karl Sanchez and Anmary Montiel, 5505 W. Lake Shore Drive, $265,000

Gertrude F. Gohl to Mitchell and Beth Ketchum, 4804 Winnebago Drive, $304,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Richard and Nancy Welsh Resner, 6437 Juniper Drive, $264,000

Thomas M. McDonald to Jacob Mackender and Cheyanne Lubeck, 8020 Balsam Drive, $300,000

Woodstock

Richard F. Dienelt to Yuridia Pineda and Kelvin Vargas, 142 E. Greenwood Ave., $240,000

Shawn M. Costello to Susan Reinhold and Daniel Spore, 3515 Alden Road, $284,000

St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran to Thomas Glaviano and Hanna Azcui, 523 Saint John’s Road, $330,000

Richard P. Anderson to Daneil Erickson and Joan Kriewald, 316 S. Madison Street 2, $243,000

Harwire Investments LLC to Adam and Cheryl Kern, 600 Saint John’s Road, $360,000

Lukasz Hejduk to Ethan Dahl and Alaina Leith, 104 N. Rose Farm Road, $425,000