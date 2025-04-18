Evan Frangiamore’s walk-off single lifts Cary-Grove: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

Cary-Grove 5, McHenry 4: At Cary, Evan Frangiamore’s RBI single with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Trojans a walk-off win, handing the Warriors’ their first Fox Valley Conference loss.

Frangiamore finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs, and Jacob Duvall was 2 for 4 for Cary-Grove (8-6, 4-2), which avenged Wednesday’s loss. C-G starting pitcher Andrew McGee threw four shutout innings, striking out six.

Kyle Maness was 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs for McHenry (12-2, 5-1), which had its eight-game winning streak snapped. Conner McLean went 2 for 3 for the Warriors. Bryson Elbrecht allowed three runs in six innings.

Grant 11, Johnsburg 3: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks saw their 12-game winning streak end in the nonconference game. Ashton Stern was 2 for 2 with two RBIs for the Skyhawks (13-3), and Josh Speer had a double and an RBI.

Crystal Lake Central 19, Dundee-Crown 4 (6 inn.): At Carpentersville, the Tigers (8-8-1, 2-4) received two hits apiece from James Dreher, Carter Kelley, Nolan Hollander, Boedi Newsome, Johnny Geisser and Max Geske in the FVC game. Dreher, Kelley and Hollander had doubles.

Jared Russell had a single and an RBI for D-C (8-6, 2-4).

Softball

Prairie Ridge 16, Dundee-Crown 1 (4 inn.): At Carpentersville, Bella Moore was 3 for 3 with four RBIS, Kendra Carroll also knocked in four runs, and the Wolves (8-0-1, 5-0) won the FVC game. Carroll and Parker Frey each had two hits. Carroll and Mary-Kate Center had doubles.

Burlington Central 8, Jacobs 1: At Burlington, Isabella Reed pithed a complete game with 12 strikeouts and three walks, and Mei Shirokawa was 3 for 4 with a triple, stolen base and an RBI for the Rockets in the FVC game. Central (7-9, 5-1) got two hits apiece from Nina Garcia and Olivia Sutton (two RBIs).

For Jacobs (8-7, 1-4), Olivia Fillipp (2 for 3) and Audrey Wetzel had doubles.

Sandwich 2, Woodstock 1: At Sandwich, Tipper Axelson and Kenzie Bowels were both 2 for 3 for the Blue Streaks in their Kishwaukee River Conference loss. Emma Douglas and Megan Kuiper (RBI) doubled for Woodstock (2-9, 0-6).

South Beloit 18, Alden-Hebron 1: At South Beloit, Olivia Klein and Emma Miller both went 1 for 2 for the Giants in their Northeastern Athletic Conference loss.

Girls soccer

Prairie Ridge 3, Crystal Lake South 0: At Crystal Lake, Ava Gertz scored all three goals for the Wolves in the FVC match. Maria Falkowska and Violet Woodin had assists.

Crystal Lake Central, 2, Cary-Grove 1 (OT): At Crystal Lake, Hadley Ferrero and Jordin Gaunaurd scored for the Tigers, who won the FVC match in overtime. Avery Watson and Lizzie Gray had assists for Central.

Huntley 7, McHenry 0: At McHenry, Maizie Nickle hat a trick and an assist for the Red Raiders in FVC action. Brooke Maxedon, Avery Suess, Evelyn Stec and Maddie Rumachik also scored. Maddie Cummings, Itzel Martinez, Bella Fusco and Maxedon added assists. Ashlyn Grabs earned the clean sheet for Huntley (8-0-3, 2-0).