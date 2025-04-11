Richmond-Burton’s Hailey Holtz notches 700th strikeout: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Softball

Richmond-Burton 9, Harvard 2: At Harvard, Iowa State commit Hailey Holtz surpassed 700 strikeouts for her career, fanning 18 batters and also homering, as the Rockets won the Kishwaukee River Conference game.

Madison Kunzer homered as well for R-B (7-3-1, 1-1). Holtz (two RBIs), Kunzer (three RBIs) and Rebecca Lanz each had two hits for the Rockets. For Harvard, Tallulah Eichholz (triple) and Leona Eichholz (two doubles) had two hits apiece.

Marengo 17, Woodstock 2 (4 inn.): At Marengo, Alyssa Pollnow and Jozsa Christiansen each homered, doubled and drove in four runs for the Indians in the KRC game. Pollnow, Christiansen and Kylee Jensen had three hits apiece. Gabby Christopher doubled twice. Jensen doubled and tripled, and Ellie White also doubled. White struck out five in three shutout innings.

For Woodstock, Kenzie Bowels had a double.

Woodstock North 16, Plano 0 (4 inn.): At Plano, Makayla Nordahl was 3 for 3 with a double and five RBIs for the Thunder in KRC action. Kylee Nicholson (two RBIs) and Kyle Stevens added two hits each. Nicholson threw a four-inning one-hitter with seven strikeouts.

Sandwich 10, Johnsburg 0: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks had only four hits, all singles, in their KRC loss.

Prairie Ridge 6, Hampshire 6 (susp.): At Hampshire, Prairie Ridge scored three runs in the seventh to tie the score, and the Fox Valley Conference game was suspended because of darkness after the inning. Bella Moore had a homer and three RBIs for Prairie Ridge, and Kylie Rosene had three hits, including two doubles. Bria Riebel and Melissa Johnson (two RBIs) each had two hits for Hampshire.

McHenry 16, Cary-Grove 9: At Cary, Natalie Bender singled, doubled, tripled and drove in three runs for the Warriors in the FVC game. Chloe Clark also tripled. McHenry got two hits apiece from Clark (two RBIs), Kendal Rogers (three RBIs), Jocelyn Roeder (two RBIs) and Lyla Oeffling.

Aubrey Lonergan and Addison DeSomer each had three hits for Cary-Grove. Grace Kaiser was 2 for 3.

Crystal Lake Central 15, Dundee-Crown 4: At Carpentersville, Liv Shaw was 3 for 4 with a double, triple and four RBIs for the Tigers in the FVC game. Lily Perocho and Oli Victorine homered. Perocho also doubled and singled and drove in five runs. Ella Arana doubled twice. Oli Victorine, Makayla Malone and Adi Waliullah also had doubles.

For D-C, Casi Attapit and Alyssa Gale (2 for 4) doubled.

Huntley 13, Jacobs 4: At Algonquin, Aubrina Adamik was 3 for 3 to pace a 15-hit attack for the Red Raiders in the FVC game. Sadie Svendsen and Isabella Boskey had doubles. Boskey, Madison Rozanski, Lyla Ginczycki and Alyssa Bonner each had two hits. Winning pitcher Gretchen Huber struck out 10 and allowed two earned runs.

For Jacobs, Molly Hoch was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

Christian Liberty 16, Alden-Hebron 12: At Hebron, Madison Mayerck went 4 for 5 for the Giants in their Northeastern Athletic Conference loss. Olivia Klein was 3 for 4, Hayden Smith went 3 for 5, and Brooke Slepchevic went 2 for 4.

Baseball

Cary-Grove 3, Burlington Central 2: At Burlington, Peyton Seaburg hit a solo homer, and the Trojans beat the Rockets in FVC action for the second time this week. C-G got doubles from Brock Iverson and Evan Frangiamore. Kaden Norman struck out seven and allowed one run and three hits over five innings in earning the win. Frangiamore struck out two in two innings to notch the save.

Burlington Central (6-2, 0-2) got a double from Connor Finn. Gavin Bramer struck out eight and allowed one earned run in four innings.

Crystal Lake South 10, Dundee-Crown 5: At Crystal Lake, the Gators completed the sweep of the Chargers in FVC action. Jackson Lee (triple, three RBIs) and Carson Trivellini each had two hits for South (7-3, 2-0). Mark Pachla gave up two runs (one earned) in six innings in earning the win.

Gavin Mahaney, Kyle Pierce and Hayden DeMarsh each had an RBI for D-C (5-4, 0-2).

Hampshire 8, Belvidere North 2: At Hampshire, Cole Harkin struck out nine in a complete-game effort, allowing one earned run, six hits and no walks, as the Whip-Purs won the nonconference game. Wilson Wemhoff (two RBIs) and Ari Fivelson each doubled and stole a base. Calen Scheider and Lucas Mazur had two hits apiece.

Woodstock 13, St. Edward 3: At Elgin, Noah Rodriguez went 4 for 4 with eight RBIs and two doubles as the Blue Streaks won in nonconference action. Cayden Holtzee, Sonny Marsalla and Drew Barrette each had two hits for Woodstock. Trevor Cote and Angelo Pacini doubled in the win. Pacini pitched four innings, allowing one run and striking out six.

Marengo 10, Marian Central 2: At Marengo, Robert Heuser and David Lopez (double) each had three hits and three RBIs for the Indians (7-3) in their nonconference win. Quinn Lechner and Caden Oine added two hits apiece. Brady Kentgen had a double and two RBIs. Sam Chaffin pitched 4⅓ innings, allowing two runs, and earned the win.

Marian Central got two hits from Jaxson Christensen.

Alden-Hebron 15, Christian Liberty 1 (5 inn.): At Hebron, Hoyt Miles struck out nine in a five-inning one-hitter, as the Giants won in NAC action. Miles also had a single and two RBIs. Christian Nunez was 2 for 3 with four RBIs. Spencer Zaccone also had a single and two RBIs and scored four runs.

Guilford 24, Harvard 5: At Harvard, Logan Nulle had a triple and an RBI for the Hornets, who lost the nonconference game in four innings.

Boys tennis

Jacobs 5, Prairie Ridge 2: At Crystal Lake, Jacobs’ Sammy Santa-Ines defeated Jacob Kim 6-0 ,6-3 at No. 1 singles, and the Golden Eagles also won No. 2 singles as Daryan Do beat Rory Senese 6-4 , 6-2. At No. 3, Jacobs’ Lyon Sapanhila won in three sets. Jacobs received doubles wins from Ryan Fulton/Soham Kalra (No. 2) and Kurtis Kornatoski/Dylan Heard (No. 4).

Prairie Ridge won first doubles with Cole Palese/Tim Jones and third doubles with Mason Bartmess/Eli Loeding.

Girls soccer

Harvard 5, Wilmot 0: At Wilmot, Yasmin Paredes and Julie Silva each scored twice for the Hornets in the nonconference match. Giada Reising also had a goal. All of the scoring came in the first half.

Johnsburg 3, Woodstock North 1: At Johnsburg, Devynn Michel, Charlie Eastland and Lauren McQuiston scored for the Skyhawks in the KRC match. Eastland, Kayla Hiller and Jacquelyn Douglas had assists. Lila Konrad made five saves in net for Johnsburg (4-2, 2-0).

Vernon Hills 4, Crystal Lake South 1: At Vernon Hills, the Gators got their only goal from Ellie Starnes off an assist from Sydney Taylor in the nonconference match.

Boys lacrosse

Crystal Lake South 10, Dundee Crown 5: At Crystal Lake, Drake Lenckus had three goals and three assists for the Gators (5-2). Logan Driscol had four goals and one assist, and Braedon Muraski contributed two goals and two assists.