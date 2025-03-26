Evan Pohl knocks in game-winner, pitches into 7th for Johnsburg: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

Johnsburg 1, Marian Central Catholic 0: At Johnsburg, Evan Pohl had a big game all-around for the Skyhawks in a nonconference win over the Hurricanes, while left fielder Kaeden Frost made an over-the-fence catch in the seventh inning to preserve the shutout.

At the plate, Pohl tallied an RBI base hit to drive in Ashton Stern in the third inning for the game’s lone run. On the mound, he pitched into the seventh while giving up one hit and striking out 10 as Johnsburg improved to 3-2.

Adam Wrzos went all six innings and struck out six batters for Marian (0-5).

McHenry 10, Hononegah 0 (6 inn.): At McHenry, runs in all but one inning backed up by a nine-strikeout performance from Brandon Shannon lifted the Warriors to the nonconference win. Carver Cohn had two hits and Kaden Wasniewski had two RBIs for McHenry (2-0).

Fremd 5, Huntley 3: At Palatine, the Red Raiders came up with just six hits in a nonconference loss to the Vikings. Drew Borkowski, Alex Behles, and TJ Jakubowski had RBIs for Huntley (1-3).

Cary Grove 12, Hamilton County 2 (5 inn.): At Marion, six different Trojans drove in runs as the Trojans earned the win. Ricky Barnes drove in three runs, while Keenan Krysh and Francis Panko drove in a pair for C-G (4-0).

Crystal Lake Central 10, Harlem 4: At Machesney Park, Johnny Giesser and Carter Kelley combined to strike out 14 as the Tigers picked up their second win of the season. Kelley added three hits and an RBI for Central (2-3).

Crystal Lake South 5, Murphysboro 2 (8 inn.): At Murphysboro, the Gators plated three runs in the top of the eighth inning to take the win over the Sun Devils. Devin DeLoach struck out seven for the Gators (2-1).

Siloam Springs 12, Richmond-Burton 2 (5 inn.): At Gulf Shores, Alabama, Cooper Nagel and Ray Hannemann had an RBI apiece as the Rockets lost in the Gulf Shores Classic. Logan Johnson struck out nine for R-B (1-1).

Dundee-Crown 11, Larkin 0 (5inn.): At Elgin, Jared Russell didn’t allow a hit over three innings and drove in three runs as the Chargers beat the Royals. Ryan Pierce tripled and had three RBIs for D-C (4-0).

Hampshire 15, Woodstock 0 (4 inn.): At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs put up 10 runs in the fourth inning to earn a nonconference win over the Blue Streaks. Ari Fivelson drove in three, and Ethan Doonan, Wilson Wemhoff and Anthony Karbowski had two RBIs apiece for Hampshire (4-0).

Prairie Ridge 3, Rivercrest 2: At USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina, Brennan Coyle smacked a single to left field to score Sean Sherwood with the game-winning run as the Wolves improved to 3-1-1 this season.

Fairhope 7, Marengo 0: At Gulf Shores, Alabama, the Indians (1-1) managed just two hits in their loss to the Pirates.

Softball

Richmond-Burton 6, Stoughton 5: At Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Rebecca Lanz had an RBI single in the last of the sixth to lift the Rockets to the win. Madison Kunzer struck out eight and Gabby Hird drove in two runs.

Richmond-Burton 1, Johnson Creek 0 (9 inn.): At Tennessee, Lanz (2 for 3) tripled in the bottom of the ninth inning to score Hird as the Rockets won their second game of the day. Hailey Holtz pitched all nine innings for R-B (4-0), striking out 21, walking none and allowing only three singles.

Andrew 8, Huntley 7: At Tinley Park, a four-run rally in the last of the seventh came up short as the Red Raiders dropped the season opener. Alyssa Bonner homered and drove in three runs and Lyla Ginczycki added two RBIs for Huntley (0-1).

Sycamore 11, Burlington Central 3: At Burlington, Emmerson Falk doubled and drove in a pair of runs as the Rockets (0-2) fell to the Spartans.

Jacobs 16, Guilford 1 (4 inn.): At Rockford, Molly Hoch (3 for 4, two doubles) drove in four runs as the Golden Eagles improved to 3-0. Olivia Fillipp (3 for 4, two doubles) scored four times and had three RBIs, Jianna Tanada had a triple and two RBIs, Avery St. Leger went 3 for 3, and Vanessa Minasola (2 for 3) had two RBIs.

Harlem 11, Dundee-Crown 0 (6 inn.): At Carpentersville, the Chargers scratched out five hits in their nonconference loss to the Huskies. Reese Westland had a pair of strikeouts for D-C (1-1).

Girls soccer

Elgin 3, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, the Chargers fell to 0-2 with the nonconference loss to the Maroons.

Boys tennis

Jacobs 4-4, Hononegah 1-1: At Algonquin, the Eagles took both matches from the Indians. In the first match, Brennan Miller won at No. 2 singles and Jacobs swept the doubles matches.

In the second match, Jacobs' doubles teams of Ryan Sutton and Jack Soto, Dylan Heard and Kurtis Kornatoski, and Lyon Sapanhila and Gio Giacomino all won their matches.

Boys lacrosse

Jacobs 15, Boylan Catholic 0: At Algonquin, the Eagles (1-2) earned their first win of the season by downing the Titans.