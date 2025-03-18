Wonder Lake man, 25, who died in fiery crash near Bull Valley is identified

One person was killed in a crash near Bull Valley Monday, March 3, 2025. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

The victim of a fiery March 3 crash near Bull Valley has been identified as 25-year-old Nathaniel Hofmann of Wonder Lake, according to McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein.

Rein did not say why identification was delayed. “The only thing I can say right now is that we are working to try and positively identify the individual at this time,” Rein said previously.

The crash occurred at about 4:50 p.m. on the 8200 block of Mason Hill Road. The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded to the scene for a reported vehicle fire, district public information officer Alex Vucha said.

Hofmann’s car had collided with a tree and was found completely engulfed in flames, Vucha said, adding that the car’s fuel tank ruptured as firefighters worked to put out the fire.

Firefighters found remains inside the car after the flames were put out, Vucha said.

The coroner’s office continues to work with the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office on the investigation, according to a release from the coroner’s office.