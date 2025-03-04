Person found dead inside burned car after crash near Bull Valley

One person was killed in a crash near Bull Valley Monday, March 3, 2025. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A person was killed in a Bull Valley-area crash Monday evening, Alex Vucha, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District public information officer, said.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called out to the 8200 block of Mason Hill Road near Bull Valley at 4:49 p.m. Monday for a reported vehicle fire, Vucha said.

While crews were en route, 911 callers reported the fire was the result of a crash, “with reports that the vehicle had struck a tree and the occupant’s whereabouts were unknown,” Vucha said.

When they arrived, firefighters found a single vehicle fully engulfed in flames that had collided with a tree. Crews deployed a hose line and began fire suppression. The fuel tank ruptured during fire suppression efforts, which intensified the fire. Additional water resources were requested and firefighters used a biodegradable foam to help extinguish the fire and keep it from reigniting, Vucha said.

Firefighters found one deceased person inside the vehicle after fire suppression efforts, Vucha said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, Vucha said. The McHenry County Coroner’s Office was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.