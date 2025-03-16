Parts of McHenry County hit with multiple inches of snow after weekend’s damaging winds

Snow covers the ground on a pond near Lakemoor Sunday, March 16, 2025. Parts of McHenry County got several inches of snow Sunday. (Claire O'Brien)

Days after high winds, dry conditions and storms affected the McHenry County area, the region received some snow Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service forecast said it was possible McHenry County could see accumulation of 1 to 3 inches of snow during the day Sunday.

The weather bureau had gotten several reports of snow in the county Sunday, weather service Meteorologist Mike Bardou said, including:

2 inches of snow a mile northwest of Prairie Grove

5 inches near Harvard

2.4 inches just east of Huntley

4 inches in Marengo

The snow was wrapping up around midday Sunday and was starting to melt in some places.

Sunday’s high is forecast to be around 35 degrees, according to the weather service, but temperatures are expected to drop back below freezing into the evening. Slick spots are possible.

“Anything that does remain wet” into the evening could freeze over, Bardou said.

Highs Monday are going to be back up in the 50s, but it will be quite breezy, Bardou said. Wind gusts are expected to be about 30 to 35 mph, which falls below wind advisory criteria, Bardou said.

An advisory is issued when gusts are expected to be 45 mph or greater, Bardou said.

The snow Sunday prompted McHenry to call off all of its outdoor ShamROCKS the Fox festivities, including a fireworks show scheduled for the evening. The city in a Facebook post encouraged people to stop by downtown McHenry businesses and take advantage of shamrock specials.