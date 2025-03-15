High winds batter McHenry, Kane counties, downing trees, cutting power; historic church in Elgin loses roof

In Elgin, the 100-year-old First United Methodist Church lost much of its roof in the storm that hit the night of Friday, March 14, 2025. (Photo provided by John LaFleur)

High winds pounded the McHenry and Kane County areas Friday evening and overnight, downing trees, damaging roofs and causing power outages.

Multiple tornado watches and warnings were also issued around the Chicago region and the west and northwest suburbs specifically during the storm system that plowed through the area Friday evening and overnight Saturday.

ComEd reported scattered power outages across the county, with the highest concentration in the Wonder Lake area, with 88 customers affected.

Several stretches of road were closed in the Hebron area because of downed wires, according to Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District:

Route 173 between Kennedy Drive and Johnson Road.

Bigelow Avenue betwen Heritage and Henri courts.

Allendale Road between North Queen Ann Road and Route 47.

In Elgin, the 100-year-old First United Methodist Church lost much of its roof in the storm that hit the night of Friday, March 14, 2025. (Photo provided by John LaFleur)

In Elgin, the 100-year-old First United Methodist Church lost much of its roof in the storm, though its steeple remained standing. The building replaced the congregation’s former house of worship, which was damaged in a tornado that struck on Palm Sunday in 1920, according to the church’s website.

McHenry’s signature ShamROCKS the Fox festival was scaled back slightly because of high winds, with the live music and large tent at Miller Point Park canceled for the weekend. But Saturday’s dyeing of the Fox River and the parade at noon, along with all other events, were still proceeding as planned.

By 9 a.m. Saturday, the high wind warning was canceled for most of the northern Illinois region, with a wind advisory remaining in effect until 5 p.m. Saturday.