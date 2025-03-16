3 people critically injured in Union-area crash during whiteout conditions

Three people were critically injured in a crash near Union Sunday, March 16, 2025. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

Three people were critically injured and six people were hospitalized near Union Sunday morning.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts and the Union Fire Protection District were dispatched to a reported two-vehicle crash at the intersection of north Union Road and Route 176 just before 9:30 a.m., district Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said.

Crews were informed en route that bystander CPR was being performed on one of the people involved in the crash.

The crash happened roughly half a mile east of the intersection on Route 176. Roads were covered in snow at the time and whiteout conditions were present, Vucha said.

According to a report received by the National Weather Service, Marengo received 4 inches of snow Sunday.

Firefighters found a two-vehicle crash with heavy damage and multiple patients when they arrived to the scene, Vucha said.

A medical helicopter was requested but unable to respond because of the weather, and fire crews upgraded the call for additional ambulances, Vucha said.

Six people were transported to local hospitals; three were critically injured, one was in serious condition and two had minor injuries, Vucha said.

Crystal Lake, Harvard, Huntley and Woodstock ambulances were on scene and Nunda Rural covered the Marengo station with an ambulance during the crash, Vucha said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.