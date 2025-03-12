ID updated for man killed in double-fatal crash west of Elgin

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the wrong name and age were given for a man killed in a Sunday night crash on Plank Road near Elgin.

The victim was Erik Porcayo-Ramirez, 18.

The sheriff’s office initially said he was 31 years old and named Erick Garcia-Porcayo.

On Wednesday, Undersheriff Amy Johnson said it was not a misidentification. Relatives on the scene identified him with the name and age provided in the original press release, she said. But his family in Mexico provided new documentation, with the new name and age, Johnson said.

According to a GoFundMe.com fundraising page, Porcayo-Ramirez is being buried in Mexico, as is the other victim, Rosario Porcayo-Porcayo, 25.

The two were killed in a four-vehicle crash around 9:45 p.m. Sunday in the 39W900 block of Plank Road near Elgin.

The driver of a Ford F150 pickup truck swerved to avoid hitting a deer. But the truck struck the animal and veered into oncoming traffic. It then missed a landscaping truck but hit a GMC Sierra head-on. A Dodge Ram then hit the F150.

Porcayo-Ramirez and Porcayo-Porcayo were passengers in the Sierra. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

