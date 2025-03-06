McHenry man accused of confining woman in garage pleads guilty to kidnapping, gets 8 years

A McHenry man was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping after authorities accused him of battering a woman and confining her in a garage, according to court records.

McHenry County Judge Mark Gerhardt handed down the sentence to Douglas Enders, 44, for the Class 2 felony, according to the release.

Kidnapping typically carries a sentence of two to seven years, “but due to the defendant’s criminal history and his extended term eligibility, the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office was able to successfully negotiate a term of eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on the charge,” the office said in a news release.

Officials said on March 16, 2024, McHenry police were called to the Mobile gas station for a report of a domestic battery. According to the release, police learned upon arriving that Enders “had battered his ex-girlfriend and had confined her in a garage against her will, locking the door and preventing her from leaving.”

Officials said Enders and the victim later walked to the gas station, and the victim was able to get help from a cashier who called 911. Enders then fled the gas station and was apprehended by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release.

Enders was indicted on two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction, two counts of aggravated domestic battery, violating an order of protection with a previous domestic battery conviction and unlawful restraint. In exchange for the guilty plea, the remaining charges will be dropped, according to the sentencing order.

Enders was also accused of criminal damage to property for “repeatedly kicking the squad car cage and spitting and/or urinating on the seat” after his arrest, according to a criminal indictment. But that charge was dismissed as part of the plea deal, court records show.

Enders will receive 335 days of credit for time served in the McHenry County Jail and 33 days for time involved in self-improvement programs, according to the sentencing order.