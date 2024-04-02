McHenry man accused of damaging police squad, ‘intentionally’ spitting and urinating in it

A McHenry man arrested Saturday is accused of damaging a police squad and “intentionally” spitting and urinating in it, court records show.

Douglas Enders, 43, is charged with criminal damage to government-supported property, causing less than $500 in damage, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County court.

At 4:47 p.m. Saturday, while being taken into custody on a warrant Enders allegedly “repeatedly kicked the squad car cage, intentionally spit, and urinated in the back seat of the vehicle,” the complaint alleged.

Enders was arrested by city of McHenry police “after a dispute at the Gamblur” a restaurant and bar in McHenry, Public Affairs Officer Ashley O’Herron said.

Before being taken to the jail Enders was taken to a hospital for facial injuries resulting from the dispute, O’Herron said adding he “was unhappy about being arrested. While en route to McHenry County[jail] on his warrant, he acted up causing damage to the cage in the squad car,” she said.

His warrant was for domestic battery and unlawful restraint, according to O’Herron and court records.

He was released on Monday from jail with conditions, including that he not violate any laws. Enders, being represented by an assistant public defender, is due in court Thursday to set date for preliminary hearing.