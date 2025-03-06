McHenry County teachers recognized by Illinois State Board of Education for excellence

Crystal Lake District 47 educators, from left, Meagan Powell, Kate Walsh and Joanne Rivera all were honored with Illinois State Board of Education awards through the Those Who Excel program. (photo provided by Crystal Lake School District 47)

Nine teachers in McHenry County from school districts in Crystal Lake, McHenry, Woodstock, Cary and Johnsburg have been recognized by the Illinois State Board of Education through this year’s “Those Who Excel” and “Teacher of the Year” awards.

Nominated by educators, administrators and community members, the awards honor over 500 educators across the state for their “skills, passions and talents they bring to their school community,” according to the ISBE website.

The highest honor in the “Those who Excel” program, called the Award of Excellence, went to Johnsburg District 12 teacher Jaclyn Mitchell and Crystal Lake District 47 Woods Creek Elementary extended curriculum teacher Kate Walsh. The award honors educators for their “commitment to the success of all students and work towards fostering a positive school culture,” according to a District 47 news release.

“These incredible educators exemplify what it means to be dedicated, passionate, and student-centered,” Superintendent Kathy Hinz said in the release. “Their commitment to empowering all learners and fostering inclusive and engaging learning environments makes a profound impact on our schools and community. We are incredibly proud of them.”

For District 47, the extended curriculum program may see staff reductions as the district grapples with budget burdens from a new teachers contract and the possibility of losing financial funding, according to past District 47 statements.

The Award of Special Recognition went to Glacier Ridge Elementary bilingual teacher Joanne Rivera and Coventry Elementary dual language teacher Meagan Powell, both in District 47, as well as early career educator Alexa Slack at Cary District 26, educational service personnel Sheri Kebr and teacher Tegan Shelton at Johnsburg District 12 and Woodstock District 200 teacher Cristina de la Fuente González.

English teacher Heidie Dunn of McHenry District 156 won the Far North Suburbs Regional Teacher of the Year.

“Heidie’s passion for education, commitment to student success, and ability to inspire those around her truly set her apart,” Jeff Prickett, principal of McHenry High School Upper Campus, said in the release. “Whether she’s leading engaging lessons, mentoring fellow educators, or finding new ways to support her students, Heidie embodies excellence in education.”

Dunn is one of 13 teachers in Illinois who were named regional educators of the year. They are in the running for Illinois Teacher of the Year and will be interviewed to determine the overall state honoree. An announcement will come in April, according to the release.