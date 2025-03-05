‘Ability to inspire’: McHenry High’s Heidie Dunn named regional Teacher of the Year

McHenry High School English teacher Heidie Dunn works with sophomore Addison Levine Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at McHenry High School Upper Campus. Dunn is nominated for the Illinois State Teacher of the Year. (Photo provided by McHenry School District )

McHenry High School English teacher Heidie Dunn could be the first McHenry County educator to be named Illinois Teacher of the Year.

Dunn was named Far North Suburbs Regional Teacher of the Year and is now a finalist for the state teacher of the year award. While there have been some finalists from the McHenry County, none of those educators has won the statewide accolade.

Dunn was meeting with Carl Vallianatos, McHenry High School District 156 assistant superintendent for learning and innovation, when she was was asked to join a video call with Illinois State Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders, who shared the news with her.

“I was surprised and humbled and pleased” and wondered about what happens next, Dunn said. She also thought about all the great teachers she’s worked with over the years who influenced the kind of educator she would become.

Dunn said she was nominated by Vallianatos, fellow teacher Andrew Stegenga and a student. As part of the application, Dunn had to write essays on topics including her message to current and future educators and how she got into teaching.

That process was complete by the end of October. She said she knew the awards would come out in February but figured she hadn’t won when she didn’t hear anything. Since the news dropped, however, former students have reached out to congratulate her.

“That’s been the best part,” Dunn said about hearing from students she hasn’t taught in years. Some also shared memories with her, including time spent on the theater stage when Dunn was the school’s theater director or lessons she taught that have stuck over the years. Dunn said it was “gratifying to know” some of the lessons she taught have resonated.

McHenry High School English teacher Heidie Dunn on a video call with State Superintendent Tony Sanders. Dunn is nominated for the Illinois State Teacher of the Year. (Photo provided by McHenry School District 156)

She’s also inspired former students to pursue an education career.

Andy Hillier, the current theater director and who succeeded Dunn in the role, was one of her first students.

Dunn said she used to joke with her students that when she couldn’t be the theater director anymore, one of them would have to step up to take her place, and “sure enough,” one did.

Dunn has spent her entire career, except for a year at Wausau West High School in Wisconsin, at McHenry. She’s been teaching at the high school since 1996. After 15 years as English teacher and theater director, she stepped away from the latter to raise her family.

More recently, Dunn, who has taught “just about” every English class the school offers, has pivoted in her career to focus on helping support students who need a little boost to get into college. Dunn is the AVID coordinator at the school; the program has been around nationally for 40 years but is new to McHenry, Dunn said. AVID stands for Advancement Via Individual Determination.

Dunn said J.R. Bocian, a counselor at the freshmen campus, had a professional year goal to bring the program to McHenry. She took 24 hours to research the program and was sold on it.

“Heidie’s passion for education, commitment to student success, and ability to inspire those around her truly set her apart,” Jeff Prickett, principal of McHenry High School Upper Campus, said in the release. “Whether she’s leading engaging lessons, mentoring fellow educators, or finding new ways to support her students, Heidie embodies excellence in education.”

Dunn is one of 13 teachers in Illinois who were named regional educators of the year. They are in the running for Illinois Teacher of the Year and will be interviewed to determine the overall state honoree. An announcement will come in April, according to the release.

Dunn is not the first finalist from McHenry County. According to the Illinois State Board of Education website, Crystal Lake District 47 teacher Beth A. Richards was a finalist in 1998, Huntley District 158 teacher Dennis Brown was a finalist in 2011 and Woodstock District 200 teacher Paul Rausch in 2016. District 158 teacher Chris Bessey was named Outstanding Early Career Educator of the Year in 2016.