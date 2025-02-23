As Crystal Lake District 47 eyes staff reductions, community speaks out, board asks for patience

Two weeks after Crystal Lake School District 47 sent out an email to staff about potential staffing and program changes, teachers and parents spoke out about concerns as little information has come to light from the district.

Dozens of teachers, parents and students spoke during public comment during a Board of Education meeting last week. More than 100 people attended, leaving standing room only with some people spilling out into the lobby to watch the meeting on a TV.

No programs are being eliminated and the district is communicating with staff who are directly affected by the changes, Board Vice President Emily Smith said in a written statement during the board meeting before public comment began.

“We understand that staffing changes are sensitive and difficult,” she said. “However, a lot of information circulating is speculation.”

In the statement, written collectively by the board, Smith asked for respectful communication with the board and Superintendent Kathy Hinz.

“We encourage patience as the district works to share accurate information, rather than relying on unconfirmed details,” she said. “We are as a board are disappointed to see the direction the discussions surrounding this issue have taken.”

A letter by Hinz sent to district staff earlier this month, which has been circulated on social media, alluded to the teacher union contract that was passed in October and the possibility of the loss of federal funding as stressors on the district’s finances.

In order to bridge the budget gap, about 30 staff positions could be “reduced” or “transitioned into new positions,” according to the letter.

“Some open positions will not be filled due to attrition,” Hinz said in the letter. “Our goal is to help those impacted find new roles within the district where they can continue to grow and remain a valued part of our team.”

It is unclear what positions will be affected and how much cost savings there will be. Staffing is the largest portion of the district’s budget, Hinz said in the letter.

Hinz sent another letter to District 47 families last week to address rumors that started to spread online. Elementary band and Extended Curriculum programs will not be eliminated, but staff reductions are planned for both, she said in the letter.

Lundahl Middle School substitute teacher Benjamin Agress said during Tuesday’s meeting it is “a mistake” to cut personnel. Having substitute teachers stationed permanently at one school fills positions that can go unstaffed, even if planned months in advanced, he said.

“Permanent substitutes entirely remove this problem because we have consistent capabilities, we understand the classroom’s daily routines and most importantly, ASPIRE [special education] students know us and see us everyday, and as their teachers can attest, that familiarity is everything,” Agress said.

Woodstock District 200 band teacher Debbie Schweihs said reducing staff will “make an enormous impact” on the quality of the band program and will leave remaining teachers with “zero flexibility.”

“It saddens me to the core to see this on your reductions list,” she said. “I strongly urge you to find other ways to fund your shortfalls.”

Marykate Kuhne, bands director at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake-based High School District 155, echoed the same concerns.

“The potential reduction is a red flag as I consider the long-term effects of this action,” Kuhne said. “Not only will this impact individual school culture, it will echo into the high school programs, the greater Crystal Lake community and into the students' future as members of society.”

Parent Joe Hall described the email as “emotional whiplash” for teachers as it was sent out midday while they were teaching. He criticized the district’s vague language that left people with more questions and concerns.

“If you’re going to be transparent, be transparent,” he said. “If you’re going to tell the whole truth, please do so, not only for the people you work with, your coworkers, but also our community.”

The district said more details will be released once conversations with affected staff to reassign roles take place.

“These individual conversations take time, and out of respect for those involved, we did not share details with the entire staff in the communication but will provide more details once those individual conversations have taken place,” Hinz said in the letter to families. “Once all conversations have occurred, we will provide a broader update.”

The district may also reduce resources, stating that “several apps not directly aligned with our curriculum will be discontinued” starting the next school year, according to the letter.

The district went through a tough teacher contact negotiation period last year, and the union took some initial steps toward a strike before settling on a new contract after the school year began.